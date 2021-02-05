LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Jorge Jarrín has retired after nine seasons calling games in Spanish on both radio and television during his 17 years with the franchise.
He is the son of Hall of Fame announcer Jaime Jarrín. They became the first father-son broadcasting team on MLB Spanish-language radio and called the Dodgers’ first World Series championship in 32 years together last year.
Jarrín joined the Dodgers in 2004 as manager of radio broadcast sales and Hispanic initiatives. He joined their broadcast team in 2012, calling games on television alongside former Dodger great Manny Mota before joining his father in the radio booth in 2015.
“You would think this would be a very difficult decision to make, but I just knew the time was right and I leave with a tremendous sense of gratitude for the Dodger organization,” Jarrín said Thursday. “To end with a world championship is the cherry on top of a dream 32 years in the making!”
Jarrín began his career in 1985 as a helicopter traffic reporter on KABC radio. He broke into baseball in 2001 on DIRECTV’s “Major League Baseball Game of the Week,” which was broadcast to Latin America.
NHL revises virus protocols with 40 players on COVID-19 list
With COVID-19 problems cropping up and five teams currently idled, the NHL has revised its virus protocols in a bid to keep the shortenend season on track.
Glass panels have been removed from behind benches for better air flow, players and coaches are not allowed at the arena until 1 hour and 45 minutes before the game unless they’re getting treatment for injuries and all meetings must be virtual.
“Every day things change, and you just go with the flow,” 66-year-old Dallas coach Rick Bowness said. “If there’s no glass behind the bench, there’s no fans back there, so it’s not going to affect anything. It shouldn’t at all.”
The 31 teams were also told to space out locker rooms more to provide 6 feet of space between people. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the updates Thursday in an email to The Associated Press.
The league is not yet considering adding a daily rapid test to go along with PCR testing, like the NBA did. PCR tests are considered to be more accurate, but there’s a 12-24 hour turnaround on results.
The moves were made as the NHL sees some concerning trends, including 40 players on the COVID-19 unavailable list.
The NHL announced Thursday it has postponed the Colorado Avalanche’s games through Feb. 11.
Colorado becomes the fifth team shut down, joining Vegas, New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota. Dallas and Carolina were put on pause because of outbreaks in January.
Indians president said team unaware of Callaway’s behavior
CLEVELAND — Troubled of what may have happened under his watch, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the team was unaware of inappropriate behavior toward women by former pitching coach Mickey Callaway while he was with the club.
Antonetti said he became “distraught” and “disturbed” in learning of the accusations against Callaway that were reported on Monday night by The Athletic.
“When I read the article, that was the first time I became aware of the alleged behaviors,” Antonetti said Thursday on a Zoom call. “And had we known about the behaviors that were described in the article at the time, we would have acted on them. But we didn’t.”
Antonetti said the Indians are cooperating with Major League Baseball’s investigation into the allegations against Callaway, who was suspended as pitching coach of the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.
Five women who spoke to The Athletic on condition of anonymity said Callaway, who was with Cleveland from 2010-17 and served as the pitching coach for his last five seasons, sent uninvited and sometimes unanswered messages to them via email, text or social media.
NeSmith, Hubbard share Phoenix Open lead
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Co-leader Matthew NeSmith nearly made a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th — and barely got a reaction from the few fans. Xander Schauffele flubbed a chip — and couldn’t help but hear a surprised spectator’s reaction.
With attendance capped at about 5,000 at sunny TPC Scottsdale — a fraction of the usual turnout but the most for a PGA Tour event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Waste Management Phoenix Open opened Thursday with some very different sights and sounds.
NeSmith and Mark Hubbard topped the leaderboard at 8-under 63, a stroke ahead of fellow morning starters Nate Lashley and Sam Burns, and two in front of 53-year-old Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.
Gamine DQ’d from Kentucky Oaks, trainer Bob Baffert fined
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gamine has been disqualified from a third-place finish in last year’s Kentucky Oaks and Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert fined $1,500 after a post-race test showed the filly had an anti-inflammatory in her system.
Kentucky stewards issued their ruling Jan. 30 and it was posted on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s website this week. Baffert waived his right to a formal hearing before the stewards.
The stewards ordered Gamine’s prize money of $120,000 from the Sept. 4 race at Churchill Downs to be forfeited. As a result of the DQ, Speech was moved up from fourth to third in the Oaks, which was won by Shedaresthedevil.
Gamine’s post-race blood test revealed the presence of the anti-inflammatory betamethasone, which is legal in Kentucky but must be cleared at least 14 days before a race. It is a Class C drug in the state.
Michigan: Contact sports can resume Monday, with masks
LANSING, Mich. — A ban on popular high school winter sports was lifted Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration, days after frustrated parents and anxious teens rallied at the Capitol to try to persuade officials that basketball, wrestling and hockey could safely take place during the coronavirus pandemic.
Whitmer said science, not protests, made the difference. Nonetheless, many school officials said they believe she considered the pleas to revive the sports season.
Athletes must wear masks or, if that is unsafe, be regularly tested for COVID-19 under the revised order.
“Our numbers are now in a place where can allow our kids to get back in the game with their coaches and teammates,” the Democratic governor said during a news conference. Student-athletes have missed a sense of connection and belonging as well many other attributes of playing sports, she said.
The ban began Nov. 18, when the state also prohibited in-person instruction at high schools and reinstated business closures and restrictions to address a resurgence in cases and hospitalizations.
Contact sports have been barred unless all participants, teams and venues comply with an enhanced virus testing regimen, as conducted by pro and college leagues, or a pilot testing program, which enabled the recent completion of fall high school tournaments that had been suspended. Winter high school sports — basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer — along with youth soccer and other leagues have effectively been restricted to non-contact practice and training only.
A group called Let Them Play Michigan, a hockey league and the parents of five high school athletes sued the state this week, days after a large weekend rally in Lansing.
MLS extends CBA talks with players for another 24 hours
Major League Soccer has extended the deadline for reworking the collective bargaining agreement with its players for another 24 hours, citing the progress the two sides have made this week.
The new deadline is at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday. Last week the league extended the deadline to 11:59 p.m. Thursday and warned that it was prepared to lock out players if a deal wasn’t reached.
“Although we have not finalized a new Collective Bargaining Agreement and remain apart on some key issues, discussions this week have been productive, and we have made progress,” MLS said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “Since the negotiations have reached an advanced stage, the League has extended the negotiating period by 24 hours to provide every opportunity to finalize an agreement.”
MLS has said it lost nearly $1 billion last season, due in part to the pandemic as it played in mostly empty stadiums and with increased costs for testing and charter flights. The league said it expects similar losses this year.
Wimbledon eyeing reduced-capacity crowd in June
WIMBLEDON, England — Wimbledon organizers are planning for a reduced-capacity crowd at this year’s Grand Slam tournament, though other options remain, the All England Club said Thursday.
The club previously announced that the tournament, canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, would go ahead with or without fans. The three options are full capacity, reduced capacity or no fans.
“The majority of our planning focus is currently centered on the option of a reduced capacity Championships and how that would affect each stakeholder group, but we are not yet in a position to rule out any of the other scenarios,” the club said in a statement.
Wimbledon, called off last year for the first time since 1945, is scheduled to run from June 28-July 11.
NFL will look at rules for coach hiring
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will look into tweaking the rules for teams that hire new coaches as a way to ensure more diversity in the coaching ranks.
Goodell said at his annual Super Bowl news conference Thursday that the NFL has in the past considered making teams wait to hire head coaches until after the Super Bowl.
He said that’s something he expects to be brought up again and said there could be another alternative that doesn’t delay teams’ abilities to start building coaching staffs and working on the upcoming season.
Goodell lauded the NFL allowing teams to interview candidates via Zoom this year.
But he said more solutions are needed because a more diverse league will “make us a stronger league.”
Big 12 postpones No. 2 Baylor’s next 2 games
The No. 2 Baylor men have had their next two games postponed by the Big 12 because of COVID-19 protocols, the Bears’ season getting interrupted again after a 17-0 start that is the best in school history.
The Big 12 announced late Thursday that Saturday’s home game against TCU and next Wednesday’s game at Oklahoma have been postponed in accordance with the league’s interruption guidelines. Neither the league nor Baylor provided specifics.
Baylor is coming off a win at No. 6 Texas on Tuesday night, the first meeting this season between the Top-10 teams. Their scheduled Dec. 13 game in Waco, which hasn’t yet been rescheduled, was postponed after the Bears had a program pause because of COVID-19 issues then.
With the latest changes, Baylor’s next scheduled game is at home Feb. 13 against No. 13 Texas Tech.
Latest bill would bar NCAA limits on athlete NIL rights
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy introduced a bill Thursday that would guarantee college athlete the right to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals while barring the NCAA, schools and conferences from imposing restrictions.
The College Athlete Economic Freedom Act is the third piece of legislation related to name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes introduced in Congress since December and second sponsored by Democrats.
The latest bill, co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts, focuses on creating a national standard for so-called NIL compensation that would pre-empt the more than two dozen state laws currently in the pipeline. Iowa became the latest state to get in the game, with lawmakers introducing a bill Wednesday they hope will go into effect July 1.
The bill would give college athletes unfettered access to the free market, allow them to organize and make group licensing deals, and hand oversight to the Federal Trade Commission.
Versatile INF La Stella, Giants reach $18.75M, 3-year deal
SAN FRANCISCO — Versatile infielder Tommy La Stella completed an $18.75 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, giving the club a reliable left-handed hitter with a track record of getting on base.
The 32-year-old La Stella was a key contributor down the stretch for the Athletics across the bay in Oakland last season after the 2019 All-Star got traded by the Los Angeles Angels in late August.
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi values versatility, and La Stella provides it. He played 33 games at second base during the shortened 60-game 2020 schedule, 10 at first, six at third and another nine as designated hitter.
Elvis Merzlikins goes on IR, Blue Jackets do goalie shuffle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets put goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve after he hurt himself during practice.
The move came hours before Merzlikins was scheduled to start Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars. Joonas Korpisalo likely will start in his place.
The Blue Jackets said Merzlikins, who has been rotating games with Korpisalo, suffered an unspecified upper-body injury in practice Wednesday. He is day-to-day.
Matiss Kivlenieks was moved to the roster as a second goaltender from the club’s taxi squad, and Cam Johnson was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League to take Kivlenieks’ spot on the taxi squad.
Minus fanfare, small college football getting underway
PARKLAND, Wash. — At some point each week since athletes returned to campus, Pacific Lutheran football coach Brant McAdams has donned the full uniform of personal protective equipment — gown, gloves, mask and face shield.
There was never a chapter in any of the books on becoming a small college football coach that addressed administering COVID-19 tests in the midst of a pandemic. Now it’s something he’s doing weekly to give his players the chance at a season.
“We’ve all joked around at some point, like, if they tell me to wear a funny hat and dress weird and hop on one leg, and that’s what we got to do to be able to give these kids this experience, that’s what we’ll do,” McAdams said.
For all the attention lavished on the Power 5 conferences as they tried to take the field last fall, it won’t be the only college football being played during the 2020-21 school year.
The next wave arrives Saturday when a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of delayed season. McAdams’ team will be one of those in action, making the 20-minute drive to face rival Puget Sound in one of nine games scheduled at the Division III level.
Testing times: Organizers say Aussie Open will start on time
MELBOURNE, Australia — There were 160 players back in isolation because a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for COVID-19.
Six tuneup tournaments were suspended for a day so that 507 people connected with the Australian Open could be tested for the virus.
Apparently, no worries.
Australian Open organizers weren’t deterred at all, vowing that the year’s first Grand Slam tournament would start as planned next Monday, with all the tuneup tournaments completed — somehow, tweaks are expected — between Friday and Sunday.
The one-day shutdown was triggered — the Victoria state premier, a leading health official and Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley all said — out of “an abundance of caution.”
“We are absolutely confident the Australian Open is going to go ahead,” Tiley told a news conference Thursday against the backdrop of an almost deserted Melbourne Park. “We will be starting on Monday and we have no intention of changing times.”
Preparations have already been disruptive and chaotic for the so-called Happy Slam, even compared with some recent troubles.
Organizers and players have dealt with searing heatwaves some years. In 2020, acrid smoke from deadly bushfires overshadowed the leadup to the tournament.
West Virginia to allow more fans at men’s basketball games
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia will allow more spectators to attend the men’s basketball game against Oklahoma on Feb. 13.
The West Virginia athletic department said Thursday that attendance will be boosted to 2,800 fans, or 20% of the arena’s capacity, for the game between the 17th-ranked Mountaineers and ninth-ranked Sooners.
No fans, except for essential personnel and the players’ and coaches’ families, were allowed at West Virginia home games over the first two months of the season. Attendance was limited to 1,000 fans for the Jan. 30 Florida game and will be boosted to 1,500 for Saturday’s game against No. 23 Kansas.
Germany bars Liverpool from coming for Champions League game
BERLIN — Germany will not allow Liverpool into the country to play a Champions League game at Leipzig on Feb. 16 because of border restrictions imposed over new variants of the coronavirus.
The German Interior Ministry said Thursday that an application by Leipzig for special permission for Liverpool to enter the country was refused by federal police.
“The Corona Protection Order agreed by the federal government last Friday envisions only a few exceptions and no special arrangement for professional athletes,” the ministry said in an e-mailed statement. “The federal police has told the RB Leipzig club today that the circumstances of the given case do not meet the requirements for an exemption.”
That means the game, the first leg of the round of 16, can’t be played as scheduled on Feb. 16 in Leipzig. The German club could ask UEFA to move the game to a neutral venue. Switching the order of the legs so that Liverpool plays at home first could also be an option, but would likely require Leipzig’s players and staff to go into quarantine on their return to Germany from Britain.
Prep volleyball players given OK to wear religious headwear
INDIANAPOLIS — High school volleyball players will be allowed to wear religious headwear during games without the approval of a state governing body beginning next season, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced Thursday.
It was part of a rules package approved by the board of directors of the national governing body, which is headquartered in Indianapolis. The new rule requires religious headwear to be made of non-abrasive or soft material that fits securely and states “head coverings worn for religious reasons are not considered hair devices”
Players who wear headgear for medical reasons still must receive state approval.
USA’s Osterman looks to end decorated softball career on top
Cat Osterman is primed to end her softball career on top.
The dominant left-handed pitcher is set to compete for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, then she will defend her individual championship at Athletes Unlimited later this year before retiring.
Osterman was an Olympic gold medalist in 2004 and a silver medalist in 2008. In college at Texas, she was a three-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.
She is ready for one more run at greatness, then that’s it.
“It’s just time,” she said. “I have a family and I’ve been doing this for a long, long time. Slowly but surely, the signs were there that it was time for me to phase into a new direction.”
Last season, Osterman was the highest point earner for Athletes Unlimited in games played during a five-week season played in a bubble at a sports complex in Rosemont, Illinois. The league featured 57 of the world’s best players.
Osterman didn’t go in expecting to win the individual honor — after all, she had planned to retire after the Olympics and joined the league only after the Tokyo Games were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and she was looking for a way to stay competitive.
Horsey shoots 1st-round 61, upstages strong field in Saudi
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — At a low ebb after missing cuts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to start his season, David Horsey phoned a friend for some help on the eve of his first round at the Saudi International.
The advice worked wonders for the 282nd-ranked golfer on Thursday.
Horsey upstaged what will likely be the strongest field in a European Tour event all year, shooting a course record-tying 9-under 61 in a round featuring seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch on the back nine.
The Englishman got to the par-5 18th hole needing eagle for only the second ever 59 in the tour’s history but couldn’t reach the green in two, and wound up with a par to tie Dustin Johnson’s leading score from 2019.
AP NewsBreak: MLB average salary fell for 3rd straight year
NEW YORK — The average Major League Baseball salary dropped for an unprecedented third straight year, even before the shortened season caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Major League Baseball Players Association said Thursday the 2020 average would have been $3.89 million if a full season had been played. That was down 4.2% from the 2019 average of $4.05 million and represented a 5.2% decrease from the record average of just under $4.1 million in 2017. The average started to slip in 2018, falling by $1,436.
Because the pandemic caused players to receive roughly 37% of pay last year, the actual average plunged to $1.59 million, its lowest since 1998.
Elliott’s raise gives Clemson two $2 million coordinators
Clemson’s Tony Elliott is joining college football’s club of $2 million assistants.
The school’s board of trustees approved a $300,000 raise for the team’s offensive coordinator, bumping his total compensation to $2 million starting July 1 when the university’s new fiscal year begins. Along with defensive coordinator Brent Venables, at $2.4 million a year, the Tigers will be the only program in college football with both coordinators making that much, according to USA Today’s database of assistant salaries.
Atlanta Falcons owner donating $17M to civil rights museum
ATLANTA — The billionaire owner of the Atlanta Falcons is donating $17 million to help a civil rights museum expand and offer new programming.
Arthur Blank’s family foundation announced the gift to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on Thursday. The vast majority of the money will fund a new, three-story west wing at the downtown Atlanta museum that will include space to educate visitors about lynching.
The remaining $2 million will be used to fund storytelling and other projects that connect the history of racial injustice to contemporary challenges.
AP source: White Sox, C Lucroy agree to minor league deal
CHICAGO — The White Sox agreed to a minor league contract with veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy, giving them another option behind Yasmani Grandal.
A person familiar with the situation confirmed Chicago’s deal Thursday on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical.
The 34-year-old Lucroy appeared in one game with Boston last season, serving as an eighth-inning defensive replacement on opening day of the pandemic-shortened season. In 2019, he batted .232 with eight homers and 36 RBIs in 101 games with the Angels and Cubs.
Eddie Rosario, Indians finalize $8 million, 1-year contract
CLEVELAND — Free agent outfielder Eddie Rosario has joined the Cleveland Indians, adding a quality player who has haunted their pitchers in recent years.
Rosario passed his physical on Thursday and finalized the $8 million, one-year contract he agreed to late last week. He gives Cleveland’s lineup an injection of power following the departures of All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Carlos Santana this offseason.
The 29-year-old Rosario spent the past six seasons with the Minnesota Twins, helping them win back-to-back AL Central titles the last two years.
A left-handed hitter, Rosario hit 13 homers in 57 games last season. He hit a career-high 32 homers and drove in 109 runs in 2019. Rosario was especially tough on Cleveland pitching, hitting his most homers (22 in 93 games) against the Indians.
National Lacrosse League cancels abbreviated season
The National Lacrosse League says its plans for an abbreviated season this spring have been canceled due to uncertainties arising from the coronavirus pandemic.
The league will now move to start a traditional season in the fall. NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz says the logistical challenges, including the recently announced tighter travel and quarantine restrictions across the Canadian border, forced the league to pivot.
The exact start date of a full season will be announced at a later date, and it will stretch into 2022.
The NLL is comprised of 14 franchises across the United States and Canada.
This year’s Giro d’Italia to start in Turin on May 8
MILAN — This year’s Giro d’Italia will start in Turin on May 8, race organizer RCS Sport said Thursday.
The race will begin with a 9-kilometer (5.6-mile) individual time trial through the streets of Turin. The next two stages are also scheduled to take place in the Piedmont region.
Turin last hosted the start, known as the Grande Partenza, 10 years ago.
The Giro will return to Piedmont in the final week of the race with a summit finish at Alpe di Mera in Valsesia on Stage 19, followed by a departure from Verbania the next day.
UEFA has plan for expanded Champions League with new format
LONDON — UEFA is preparing a significant expansion of the Champions League with a proposal for four additional group-stage rounds and backup slots for elite clubs who fail to qualify through domestic competitions.
Plans to transform the competition from 2024 will be discussed by European domestic leagues on Friday and the 55 national association leaders will be briefed by UEFA on Tuesday.
The overhaul is UEFA’s strategy to rebuff plans to launch a largely closed breakaway competition — which has been pushed by Barcelona and Real Madrid — and maintain qualification through domestic leagues.
UEFA’s proposal is to increase the number of group-stage participants from 32 to 36, with each team guaranteed 10 rather than six games, three people familiar with the plans told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not publicly disclosed.
England, Spain, Italy and Germany currently have four guaranteed slots in the group stage. But leading teams who don’t make the top four of their leagues could still qualify, with three of the additional group-stage slots lined up for such teams based on their historic record in Europe.
Head of Tokyo Games won’t resign after statement about women
TOKYO — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Thursday he would not resign despite pressure on him to do so after making derogatory comments earlier in the week about women.
The controversy surrounding Yoshiro Mori, the gaffe-prone former Japanese prime minister, is one more problem the postponed Tokyo Olympics really didn’t need as organizers and the IOC try to pull off the games in the midst of a pandemic. They are scheduled to open on July 23.
“I am not thinking to resign,” Mori said. “I have been working hard and helped devotedly for seven years. I will not be stepping down.”
The International Olympic Committee said it will not urge Mori to resign, saying his apology was enough.
In an online meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee board of directors earlier in the week, Mori was reported by the daily newspaper Asahi Shimbun as saying women talk too much in meetings. His comments have created a storm in Japan, where women are grossly under-represented in politics and in board rooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.