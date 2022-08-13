KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tony Gonsolin took a no-hit try into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their 11th straight game, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 Friday night.

Gonsolin (14-1) tied Atlanta’s Kyle Wright for the NL wins lead. The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors, broke open the game on Trayce Thompson’s three-run homer in the eighth.

