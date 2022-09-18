Dodgers Giants Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Julio Urias pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco on Saturday.

 Jeff Chiu

SAN FRANCISCO  — Freddie Freeman is a 100-game winner for the first time, and he wants to pile on many more before these dominant Dodgers are done.

Trayce Thompson hit a two-run homer to back Julio Urías’ 17th win, and NL West champion Los Angeles beat up on the San Francisco Giants again with a 7-2 victory Saturday night to notch the 10th 100-win season in franchise history and fourth in six years.

