Dodgers Giants Baseball

Associated Press

The scoreboard at Oracle Park shows a message for broadcaster Vin Scully after the Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO — In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' 24th home run and three RBIs.

The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out at Oracle Park, the stadium where in October 2016 Scully broadcast the final game of his 67 seasons with the Dodgers. He died Tuesday at age 94.

