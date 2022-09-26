Cardinals Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove winds up to throw against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning, Sunday, in Los Angeles. Grove pitched five innings for his first career victory.

LOS ANGELES — Will Smith had two hits and Michael Grove pitched five solid innings to pick up his first career victory as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the National League with 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Two days after reaching 700 home runs, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols received a standing ovation when he was announced as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning and struck out.

