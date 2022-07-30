Dodgers Rockies Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger (35) congratulates Trayce Thompson (25), who hit a two-run home run in the second inning of Friday’s game in Denver. The Dodgers won 5-4.

DENVER — Will Smith and Trayce Thompson each hit a two-run homer, Julio Urías pitched seven strong innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their torrid July with a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

The Dodgers overcame 13 runners left on base and a shaky ninth inning by Craig Kimbrel to improve to 20-4 this month and 67-32 overall, both the best marks in the majors.

