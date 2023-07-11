Britain Wimbledon Tennis

Associated Press

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in a men’s singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on Monday.

 

 Alberto Pezzali

WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic is a bit tired of not getting on Centre Court at Wimbledon until nearly 9 p.m. The waiting. The uncertainty. The rushing to try to finish matches by the 11 p.m. local curfew — or the annoyance at having to stop midway through a contest and wait until the following day to resume.

He offered a solution Monday afternoon after winning his 32nd consecutive match in the grass-court tournament by wrapping up a 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz that began Sunday evening but was halted after two sets: Start play in the All England Club’s main stadium earlier than 1:30 p.m. Maybe at noon, say.

