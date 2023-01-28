APTOPIX Australian Open Tennis

Associated Press

Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating American Tommy Paul in their semifinal at the Australian Open, Friday, in Melbourne, Australia.

MELBOURNE, Australia — Of all of his considerable talents, Novak Djokovic’s ability to cast aside whatever appears to stand in his way might be the most valuable.

So forget about the potential distraction of his father’s decision to stay away from Rod Laver Arena for Djokovic’s semifinal against unseeded American Tommy Paul at the Australian Open on Friday after getting caught up in a flap over being seen with a group waving banned Russian flags at the tournament. 

