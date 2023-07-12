Britain Wimbledon Tennis

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point against Russia’s Andrey Rublev in a men’s singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday.

WIMBLEDON, England — As Novak Djokovic pursues more history-making victories and more milestones, he is well aware that every opponent he faces would love nothing more than to stop him.

“I know they want ... to win. But it ain’t happening, still,” he told the crowd at Wimbledon on Tuesday after reaching a 46th Grand Slam semifinal to tie Roger Federer’s record for men.

