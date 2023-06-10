France Tennis French Open

Associated Press

Novak Djokovic (right) is congratulated by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz after winning their French Open semifinal match in four sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium on Friday in Paris.

 

 Thibault Camus

PARIS — It was Carlos Alcaraz, not Novak Djokovic, who conjured up the “How did he do that?!” shot in the French Open semifinals that went viral in minutes and will be talked about for years.

It was Alcaraz, 20, not Djokovic, 36, who had youth on his side, of course, the widest gap between Grand Slam semifinalists since 1991. It was Alcaraz, not Djokovic, who complained to his coach in the early going on an 85-degree afternoon in Court Philippe Chatrier that the points weren’t long enough to wear down his opponent.

