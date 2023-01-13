Australian Open Preview Tennis

Associated Press

Spain’s Rafael Nadal returns a shot at the French Open on May 23 in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Nadal is the defending men’s champion at Melbourne Park and owner of a men’s-record 22 major championships.

 Thibault Camus

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were placed on opposite halves of the Australian Open bracket in the draw Thursday, meaning the owners of a combined 43 Grand Slam singles titles could only meet in the final at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic, a nine-time champion in Australia, returns to the hard-court tournament after missing it last year when his visa was revoked and he was deported from the country because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. He also couldn’t compete at the 2022 U.S. Open.

