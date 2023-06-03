APTOPIX France Tennis French Open

Associated Press

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (right)plays a shot against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during their third-round match of the French Open on Friday in Paris.

 

 Christophe Ena

PARIS — Novak Djokovic makes no secret of the way he loves to feed off negativity during a tennis match. Doesn’t really matter whether he’s ahead or behind on the scoreboard. The guy simply finds motivation and inspiration from all manner of slights, real and perceived.

Maybe it’s how a chair umpire is officiating that particular day ... or the way Djokovic’s entourage is sitting in place in the stands instead of rising to encourage him ... or the criticism he receives for wading into a political issue — all of which already have happened during this French Open.

