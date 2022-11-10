Division 1-bound

At least four Valley athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play collegiate sports on Wednesday — National Signing Day.
All four athletes — Vasquez’s Myra Schneider and Quartz Hill’s Maya McPherson, Kylie Warner and Logan Reddemann — received NCAA Division 1 athletic scholarships.
Schneider signed to play women’s soccer at the University of Oregon. The midfielder, who plays club soccer for SoCal FC Semi Pro, will be helping an up-and-coming Oregon squad find its footing under third-year head coach Graeme Abel next year. Schneider is skilled at controlling the midfield and setting up scoring opportunities for her teammates.
McPherson signed to play softball at Western Carolina University in North Carolina. The infielder, who plays club softball for OC Batbusters, has wanted to play for Western Carolina since attending a softball camp there when she was 12 years old. McPherson helped the Royals tie Highland for the Golden League title last season and reach the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs. She hit a home run every time Quartz Hill played Highland.
Warner, a three-time Golden League girls golf champion, will be taking her golf game to the University of North Dakota. She helped the Royals win four Golden League team titles in her career and went to CIF Individuals four times. She reached the CIF/SCGA Southern State Regional Championships as a sophomore in spring 2021. She will be a part of a rebuilding at North Dakota with several other incoming freshmen.
Reddemann signed to play baseball at the University of San Diego. Reddemann, who plays club baseball for So Cal Bombers, will be a pitcher and infielder for the Toreros. He helped lead the Royals to a win over Highland for the Golden League championship in the spring of this year. Reddemann had an 11-1 record and 2.08 ERA with 83 strikeouts for the Royals last season. He also had a .400 batting average.
Look for each of these athletes’ individual stories in the Valley Press next week.
