District 51’s stellar summer ends

District 51’s Senior League Softball World Series run came to an end on Friday as the team, which represents the West, lost to the host team, Delaware District 3, 5-2 in the quarterfinals.
Kaylei Victoria drove in both of the West’s runs, hitting a two-run single with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth. That pulled the team within one of Delaware, 3-2.
But the host team came back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the frame to go up 5-2.
Sydney Scripter, Shaylee Scripter and Mya Gonzalez each had one hit apiece, while Paisley Memory had a hit and scored a run and Yadira Montes walked and scored a run.
Shaylee Scripter pitched five innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on eight hits and one walk with six strikeouts.
Sydney Scripter pitched one inning, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Shaniya Lewis went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored for Delaware, while Macy Blades was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Delaware moves on to the semifinals where they will take on either Illinois or Curacao.
The District 51 All-Stars had a solid season, going undefeated to win both the Southern California State title and the West Regional title on their way to the World Series. They went 2-2 in pool play to finish third in Pool B and reach the quarterfinals.
