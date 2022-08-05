 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Little League | Senior Softball World Series | Southeast 11, West 5

District 51 goes 2-2 in pool play

  • 0
Senior Softball World Series logo

The District 51 All-Star team, representing the West, lost its final pool play game at the Senior Softball World Series on Thursday in Delaware.

The West lost 11-5 to the Southeast team from Florida after defeating the Netherlands, which represents the Europe-Africa region, 15-0 in four innings on Wednesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.