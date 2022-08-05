District 51 goes 2-2 in pool play

The District 51 All-Star team, representing the West, lost its final pool play game at the Senior Softball World Series on Thursday in Delaware.
The West lost 11-5 to the Southeast team from Florida after defeating the Netherlands, which represents the Europe-Africa region, 15-0 in four innings on Wednesday.
In Thursday’s game, D51’s Analise Memory went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run, while Sydney Scripter went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI and Kaylei Victoria finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run.
Victoria Rodriguez added a hit, an RBI and a run, while Shaylee Scripter was 1-for-4 with an RBI, Maliana Tavai was 1-for-2, and Mya Gonzalez scored a run.
Kaylei Victoria took the loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits with one walk and one strikeout in two innings. Sydney Scripter allowed four runs on five hits — three home runs — and five strikeouts in four innings of relief.
In Wednesday’s game, District 51 jumped out to a 3-0 lead against the Netherlands and broke open the game with seven runs in the third inning and five in the fourth.
Sydney Scripter led the West with a 3-for-4 performance and eight RBIs. She hit a double and a grand slam in the game.
Shaylee Scripter finished 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. She also pitched a one-hitter with two walks and five strikeouts in four innings.
Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs, while Analise Memory had a hit, an RBI, two walks and three runs scored, and Paisley Memory also had a hit and a run with two walks.
Victoria picked up a hit and two RBIs, Gonzalez was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Yadira Montes scored a run and Sadie Mendoza scored two runs.
District 51 will play in the World Series quarterfinals at 9 a.m. today against the host team Delaware, which also went 2-2 in pool play.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can also be followed on GameChanger.
