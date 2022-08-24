Dodgers-Brewers KR

KEVIN REECE/Special to the Valley Press

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Trayce Thompson (25) reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, in Los Angeles. Joey Gallo and Cody Bellinger also scored. The Dodgers won 10-1.

LOS ANGELES — Tony Gonsolin combined with four pitchers on a four-hitter in his 16th win, tying the major league lead, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-1 on Tuesday night.

Trayce Thompson blasted a three-run homer in the second and drove in another run as part of a 2-for-3 performance. Freddie Freeman went 3 for 5 with four RBIs in helping the Dodgers bounce back after being shut out at home for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss in the series opener Monday.

