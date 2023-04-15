Angels Red Sox Baseball

Associated Press

Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) talks with catcher Logan O’Hoppe during an error-filled fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, in Boston.The Angels made two errors in the inning that led to two runs and the Red Sox went on to win 5-3.

BOSTON — Rafael Devers hit his sixth homer of the season to put Boston ahead, and the Red Sox took advantage of three Los Angeles errors to beat the Angels 5-3 on Friday night.

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon made two throwing errors, and the Red Sox scored two runs in the sixth inning without recording a hit to make it 5-2. Aaron Loup opened the inning by hitting two batters, and one later scored on the second of Rendon’s miscues. Another run came in on a passed ball by catcher Logan O’Hoppe.

