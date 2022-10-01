Rangers Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning, Friday, in Anaheim. Detmers pitched six innings to lead the Halos to a 4-1 win.

ANAHEIM — Reid Detmers pitched six innings of four-hit ball in the final start of his eventful rookie season, and Jo Adell and Luis Rengifo hit early solo homers in the Los Angeles Angels’ fifth consecutive victory, 4-1 over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to 15 games a day after the 2021 AL MVP nearly pitched a no-hitter for the Angels, who improved to 4-0 on the final homestand of their seventh consecutive losing season. Los Angeles is on its longest winning streak since April.

