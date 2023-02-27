 Skip to main content
High School Sports | CIF-Central Section Playoffs | Desert High School

Desert squads get second chances

Desert forfeit girls soccer

Courtesy of Desert High

The Desert girls soccer team reached the CIF-Central Section Division 6 semifinals, but was forced to forfeit the game when travel conditions were deemed unsafe due to the winter storms this week. But the Scorpions got a second chance and will play at McLane in the semifinals today.

 

On Friday, the Desert girls soccer and boys basketball teams were heartbroken to hear their seasons were over despite making it to the semifinals in their prospective CIF-Central Section playoff brackets.

Weather hindered the girls soccer team from driving up near Fresno to play McLane last week and also made it improbable for referees to make it to the boys basketball game. With no other solution, CIF-Central Section said the two teams had to forfeit. 

