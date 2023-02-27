Desert squads get second chances

On Friday, the Desert girls soccer and boys basketball teams were heartbroken to hear their seasons were over despite making it to the semifinals in their prospective CIF-Central Section playoff brackets.
Weather hindered the girls soccer team from driving up near Fresno to play McLane last week and also made it improbable for referees to make it to the boys basketball game. With no other solution, CIF-Central Section said the two teams had to forfeit.
Over the weekend, however, things changed.
Rosamond girls soccer, which secured its place in the CIF-Central Section Division 6 championship game last Tuesday, was also not able to travel to McLane on Friday nor Saturday for the title game because of snow.
Because that game was delayed, the Central Section found a solution to Desert’s problem. The girls soccer team will now play its semifinal game at McLane today and Rosamond will play the winner of that game in the championship game on Tuesday.
If McLane wins, Rosamond will travel to Fresno, but if Desert wins, the Roadrunners will host the Scorpions.
The winner of Tuesday’s championship game then plays in the first round of the CIF State Northern Regional Division 5 bracket at Stone Ridge Christian.
The Desert boys basketball team will also get a chance to play Madera South for a chance to be co-champions in CIF-CS Division 5.
Madera South played in the championship game on Saturday and defeated McFarland 71-64 to earn a spot in the state tournament.
The Stallions begin the tournament on Tuesday at Ripon Christian in the first round of the Northern Regional Division 5 playoffs.
Desert Principal Ed Campbell confirmed on Sunday that the Central Section said Desert will play Madera South after the Stallions’ state tournament run for a chance to win and be co-champions in Division 5.
The consolation is better than not being able to play at all.
