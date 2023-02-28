Desert gets chance to play

Desert High School got its wish for its two playoff teams to finish the season on the field and on the court.
The CIF-Central Section reversed its decision from Friday that the Desert boys basketball and girls soccer teams would have to forfeit their semifinal playoff games due to the weather. The Central Section changed its decision over the weekend.
The Desert girls soccer team (9-6-1) traveled to McLane on Monday and lost a Division VI semifinal match, 6-2. The match was originally scheduled for Feb. 21.
The Desert boys basketball team will play Division V champion Madera South for a chance to be named co-champions, once Madera South is finished playing in the CIF State Regionals.
The McLane soccer team led 2-1 at halftime. Desert tied the match at 2-2 early in the second half, but McLane answered with four consecutive goals in the final 23 minutes.
“Win or lose, it’s an experience,” Desert girls soccer coach Marco Chavarria said. “The ladies didn’t play well today as far as our side of the house. I guess we didn’t have enough time, but it was worth it, though. I believe it was worth it, what we did, because we brought to light a big problem that has been with CIF for a long time. That problem was with inclement weather and the schools in our area versus the schools in the central valley. Hopefully something may change. Some of the policies may change. We’re hoping there’s going to be some changes with CIF rules, because CIF didn’t have the accommodations for when inclement weather happened. Hopefully that brings some light into the situation even further.”
Chavarria said his team had difficulty dealing with the loud noise during the game.
“The girls were not prepared, because there was a lot of noise,” Chavarria said. “Their bands were there during the game, so I could not communicate with them. The girls could not communicate with each other. I don’t know if that’s how they do it, but I couldn’t communicate with the girls. Other than that, it was a really nice school. It was nice.”
Chavarria said it was the first time many of his players competed on an artificial field.
“Overall, I think it was worth it, because the girls, they’ve never been this far before,” Chavarria said. “Desert girls soccer has never been this far before. It was a good experience for them to at least go out there and do their best. All the struggle we went through, I think it was worth it. It was worth going up there and play a good team.”
The Rosamond girls soccer team will play at McLane today in the Division VI championship match, which was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday after it was ruled the Scorpions forfeited the semifinal match for not being able to travel.
Rosamond was not able to travel to McLane on Saturday due to the closure of both the Interstate 5 and State Route 58 due to weather.
The Desert soccer team left from Desert High at 7:15 a.m. on Monday morning and arrived at McLane High at almost 11:30 a.m. for the 2:30 p.m. match.
Chavarria said it was raining on the drive up, but not as much on the return trip. He said there was intermittent rain during the match.
Chavarria said it was a mix of snow and rain during the trip home.
“We were trying to miss the storm, it was right as we were starting to go through Tehachapi,” Chavarria said. “The storm was starting to get bad as we were going through it. It was just the beginning of it.
“Once you go up into the central valley, it’s nothing but rain. It was a lot of rain. We drove carefully. We drove early.”
The Desert boys basketball team was not as fortunate as the girls soccer team, but will still be able to play one more game.
Desert, the No. 1 seed in the division, was ruled to have forfeited its semifinal game against Madera South, scheduled for last Wednesday, when officials would not travel to the game because of the weather.
Madera South, the No. 13 seed, advanced to the championship game on the forfeit and defeated McFarland, the No. 7 seed, 71-64, at noon on Saturday at Selland Arena in Fresno.
“They were able to get creative. They found a solution,” said Kevin Cordes, Superintendent of the Muroc Joint Unified School District. “Also, all the other impacted schools, they all agreed to it. A big thank you to McLane, the school we were playing against, and to Rosamond High School and to the CIF-Central Section. Everybody came together to make this happen for the kids.
“For our girls soccer, the thing that changed for the better for them was the inability for the Central Section to play the championship game. They couldn’t just move on. Once that was not a possibility, to their credit, they tried again to see what creative solutions can we come up with.
“The boys basketball unfortunately, they played that finals game. We did work out a way for our boys to still be able to play one last game. We’re just grateful that at least they get that opportunity. Today’s soccer match didn’t turn out the way that we had hoped, as far as the score, but the predicament came out the way that we were hoping and that was to let the girls, win, lose or draw, out on the field of play and that’s what they got to do.”
One of the reasons the CIF-Central Section sited in initially forcing the Desert teams to forfeit late last week was that the CIF State playoff brackets were going to be released on Sunday and all section playoffs had to be finished by then.
“That’s why I wish they would have kept that flexibility for the boys,” Cordes said. “The CIF proved that it actually can be done and it’s unfortunate that they could not have shown the same patience or restraint for our boys.
“I don’t want to dwell on the negative. I’m more of a positive guy in life, I try to be anyway. As disappointed as I am for the boys, I’m grateful for what they get to do and I am grateful for the girls getting to play today.”
Cordes said even after the initial decision by the Central Section on Friday, they continued to lobby for an alternative.
“We were never resigned. We just kept pushing and fighting for our kids, until there was no where else to go,” Cordes said. “There was constant pressure from our parents. Constant pressure from our district administration and I know we weren’t the only school putting pressure on CIF. We just kept the pressure on. We kept presenting potential solutions. We weren’t just coming, ‘This is a problem. You fix it.’ We felt we had a responsibility to help come up with possible solutions and the ultimate thing we wound up doing is something we had suggested early on. As we circled back on different ideas, this is the one we landed on. I’m sure it was not an idea that was unique to us, I know that we had talked about it early on, though.”
Cordes said the prospect of awarding a girls soccer champion, McLane, on the basis of two consecutive forfeits was a major reason the Central Section reversed itself.
“I know there wasn’t anyone who wanted that,” Cordes said. “Even the school that would move forward, no one wants to be advanced under those conditions or circumstances. Everybody wants to earn their right to move forward through the season and through the playoffs, especially. At least the girls were able to do that on their own. They were able to make their own destiny.”
The Madera South boys basketball team will play a CIF State Division V Northern Regional first-round game at Ripon Christian today. Ripon Christian is the No. 3 seed, while Madera South is No. 14. The winner will play in the second round on Thursday and the third round is Saturday.
“At least the boys get to suit up one last time and they get to go out and play for a section championship,” Cordes said. “I just wish that they could have had the chance to go out to regionals as well, but that part of our season has concluded. At least we’ll get to play for a championship.
“Unfortunately, for the boys, who were the No. 1 seed, I’m still disappointed in the outcome there, but I am grateful for the other school that has agreed to come back and play our boys after their playoff season ends. Our boys will have an opportunity to be co-section champions and we do appreciate that. I wish they could have had the same chance as the girls. I wish they just could have held off for an extra day and let everything play out like they did for the girls, but nevertheless we will take the wins we can get and my hope moving forward is CIF takes this seriously and does what they said they are going to do, which is go back and review their policies and procedures and ensure that this can never happen to kids again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.