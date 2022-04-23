Desert Christian volleyball wins undefeated league title

PALMDALE — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team completed its undefeated Heritage League championship season by also not dropping a set after a 25-11, 25-13, 25-10 victory over Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Friday.
Junior outside hitter Cade Schmidt led the Knights (19-3, 12-0 HL) with 21 kills, one block and seven aces on 13 serves, while freshman setter Colt Schmidt recorded 32 assists, five kills and six aces on 21 serves.
Desert Christian sophomore middle blocker Zachary Bell picked up six kills, senior opposite hitter Kody Del Frate produced five kills and two blocks, junior outside hitter Sean Worrell contributed three kills, one block and one ace, senior Cody Royster had two kills and junior libero Ja’Hari Jung added nine digs.
The Knights now await the CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets, which will be announced on Monday. The team is likely to have a home match on Thursday.
Prep Baseball
Highland 16, Palmdale 3
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Palmdale 16-3 in a Golden League game on Friday.
Junior pitcher Carter Wood earned the victory on the mound, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out seven in five innings for the Bulldogs (19-6, 11-1 GL). Sophomore Caleb Montemayor pitched the final two scoreless frames, allowing one hit and striking out five.
Montemayor was also 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI, while senior Darren Roberts finished 2-for-5 with a double, three runs and four RBIs, senior Tony Cano went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and sophomore Will Paxton was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Highland senior Shea Lewis picked up a hit, scored two runs and drove in three, while sophomore Christian Arreola hit a triple with a run and two RBIs and sophomore Luke Manzano added a double and two runs.
Senior Nathaniel Mealancon was 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and two stolen bases for the Falcons (4-17, 2-10), while Danny Villa and Andrew Del Rio added a hit apiece.
Highland finishes the season with a two-game series against Quartz Hill on Tuesday and Thursday next week, while Palmdale faces Lancaster.
Rosamond 6, Cal City 1
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Rosamond baseball team defeated California City 6-1 to stay tied for second in the High Desert League standings on Friday.
Freshman pitcher Gavin Ament threw a complete game on 77 pitches for the Roadrunners (8-9-1, 6-2 HDL), allowing one run on four hits and no walks, while striking out eight batters.
“Ament threw a complete game for them and threw very well. He was very efficient,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
Junior Daniel Flores led Rosamond at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 and just a home run away from the cycle with a single, a double and a triple.
Junior third baseman Andrew Fuentes led the Ravens (6-9, 1-6) at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and the team’s lone RBI, and did well on defense.
“He had a really good defensive game for us,” Shane Moore said. “He played well at third base today. It was a very positive game for him. A good step forward.”
With Cal City freshman Blake Moore unavailable due to pitch counts, his brother sophomore Jack Moore filled in at pitcher for Cal City, allowing six runs on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
“He pitched well,” Shane Moore said. “We were in a bind and he threw for us.”
Sophomore Henry Ramsey pitched a scoreless seventh for the Ravens.
California City plays at Desert on Tuesday, while Rosamond plays at Frazier Mountain.
College Softball
AVC 19, San Diego Mesa 8 (5)
AVC 15, San Diego Mesa 3 (5)
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team swept a non-conference doubleheader against San Diego Mesa on Friday in its final home games of the regular season.
The Marauders won both games via the mercy rule in five innings with a 19-8 victory in Game 1 and a 15-3 victory in Game 2.
“We hit the ball very well today,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “Still working to improve on the defensive side of the ball.”
The Marauders (27-12) committed two errors in the first game, but none in the second.
They led 8-4 headed into the bottom of the third inning in Game 1, but blew open the game with 10 runs in the frame.
Designated player Amy Manzo went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs for AVC, while leadoff batter Ariel Nieto finished 3-for-4 with a double, and a grand slam.
Savannah Cervantes had a hit and two RBIs, while Nayely Delgado had a double and two RBIs and Natalie Gomez added a hit and two RBIs.
Mycaela Chavez also hit a double, while Trinity Holman picked up an RBI sac fly and Maeyll Grimes drove in one run on a groundout.
Emmeliz Sera picked up the win, allowing eight runs — six earned — on seven hits and five walks with three strikeouts in five innings.
In the second game, the Marauders again broke open the game in the third inning with eight runs.
The three runs allowed came in the top of the fifth inning.
Delgado was a triple away from the cycle, finishing 3-for-3 with a double, a grand slam home run and six RBIs, while Nieto went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Holman hit a two-run homer, while Victoria Alcantar was 2-for-3 with a two-run shot of her own and Johnson added a hit and an RBI.
Alcantar also picked up the win in the circle, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts in five innings. She threw 89 pitches with 60 strikes.
AVC plays its final Western State Conference game of the season on Tuesday at College of the Canyons.
