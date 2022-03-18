Desert Christian volleyball sweeps past TCA

VALENCIA — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept Trinity Classical Academy, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13, in a Heritage Christian League road match on Thursday.
Junior outside hitter Cade Schmidt led the Knights (3-1, 1-0 HL) with 19 kills and two aces, while freshman setter Colt Schmidt picked up 32 assists with six kills.
Desert Christian senior opposite hitter Kody Del Frate recorded four aces on 23 serves and five kills, while sophomore middle Zachary Bell added four kills and two blocks.
The Knights play host to Vasquez at 10 a.m. on Saturday in another league match.
Boys Tennis
Lancaster 18, Antelope Valley 0
LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys tennis team cruised to an 18-0 victory over shorthanded Antelope Valley on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
The Antelopes fielded just two doubles teams and one singles player, handing the Eagles (6-0 Golden League) nine sets before the match even started.
Lancaster’s Mark Bonifacio won a 6-0 set at No. 1 singles, while No. 2 Emmanuel Rubalcava won a 6-2 set and No. 3 Jesse Dent picked up a 6-0 victory.
The Eagles’ top two singles players, Gabriel Perey and Aaron Meas, teamed up for two 6-0 victories at No. 1 doubles, while No. 2 Nick Sanchez and Cooper Larson and No. 3 Charles Liggins and Fabio Iqbal also won two 6-0 sets apiece.
The two teams are off for spring break next week.
Lancaster returns to Golden League play on March 29 against Eastside, while Antelope Valley will play Littlerock.
Softball
Highland 18, Littlerock 1 (5)
PALMDALE — The Highland girls softball team defeated Littlerock 18-1 in five innings on Thursday.
Freshman pitcher Kaela Marin picked up the win in the circle for the Bulldogs (7-7, 4-0 Golden League), allowing one run on four hits with no walks and one strikeout in five innings.
Highland senior Courtney Hardy went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, while Angelina Quezada was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, Marissa Rodriguez was also 2-for-3 with an RBI, Jaden Wilson was 2-for-3 with a double and Keira Carrillo finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Emily Centeno also hit a home run with two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Annalise Memory and Naohemi Martinez added two RBIs apiece and Mia Romero recorded one RBI.
The Bulldogs and the Lobos (5-3, 2-2) are both off next week for spring break.
Women’s Tennis
Glendale 5, AVC 4
GLENDALE — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost a close match to Glendale, 5-4, on Thursday in a Western State Conference match.
The Marauders (3-13, 1-10 WSC) were ahead 4-3 with two singles matches still playing and it looked as though both matches would go to third sets, but AVC lost in two tiebreakers.
“It was about as close as it could be,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
The Marauders started out with a 2-1 lead after doubles play. The No. 2 team of Brooke Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut won 8-1, while No. 3 Juliana Martinez and Gabriela Garcia also won 8-1, while the No. 1 team of Kristi Henderson and Naia Smithley lost 8-0.
“Our doubles play at two and three has been getting better,” Webb said, adding it was good to see both teams dominate their matches.
Martinez was up 2-0 in her match at No. 5 singles when her opponent retired, giving the Marauders a 3-1 lead.
Garcia picked up a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 6 singles to give AVC it’s fourth point.
Smithley dropped her match 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while No. 4 Bulsombut fell 6-2, 6-3.
Henderson put up a fight in her second set, but lost 6-2, 7-6 (0) at No. 1 singles, while Faulk also had a good fight in her match, losing 6-3, 7-6 (5).
“In singles, we played really hard,” Webb said. “One of our focuses has been playing with energy and effort and we’ve been doing that really well.”
The Marauders’ final Western State Conference match is on Tuesday at home against Ventura.
Track and Field
Golden League
PALMDALE — The Highland boys and girls track and field teams defeated Knight and Palmdale in a Golden League tri-meet at Palmdale High on Wednesday.
Aside from winning several sprint and field events, the Bulldogs also won all of the distance events.
Highland’s Vanessa Pena won the girls 1,600 meters with a time of 6 minutes, 2 seconds, and the 3,200 meters in 13:21.
Wynter Wilson won the girls 800 meters (2:44) for the Bulldogs.
On the boys side, Matthew Donis won both the 1,600 (5:10) and the 3,200 (9:40), while Cesar Cuevas won the 800 (2:04).
