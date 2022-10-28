Desert Christian, Vasquez top Heritage League Finals

PALMDALE — A pair of Desert Christian freshmen took first place in both the boys and girls cross country races at the Heritage League Finals on Thursday at Pelona Vista Park.
Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim easily won the boys race by one minute and 30 seconds, giving him a sweep of every league meet this season, and setting a school record on the course.
Desert Christian freshman Ella Dluzak won the girls race by 23 seconds.
The Desert Christian boys finished first overall, while the Vasquez girls, with three runners placing in the top 10, finished first overall.
Winheim won with a time of 16 minutes and 20 seconds, breaking the school record (16:30) on the course.
“That was my goal, so that’s amazing,” Winheim said of his win. “It was hard, because I pushed myself. The hills were challenging. The weather was nice.
“The Desert Christian course record was 16:30, so I was trying to break that, which I did.”
St. Monica Academy junior Marcus Broussard was second in the boys race, with a time of 17:50, Desert Christian junior Caden Ficke was third (18:01), Trinity Classical senior Cai Margrave was fourth (18:12), Palmdale Aerospace Academy senior Jonathan Maldonado was fifth (18:34), Desert Christian junior Jacob DeVore was sixth (18:38) and Santa Clarita Christian freshman Gregory Michlin was seventh (19:05).
The top seven finishers were named to the all-league first team, while the eighth through 14th runners were second team all league.
Desert Christian freshman Chase Metter finished eighth (19:10), Vasquez senior Dillon Anderson was ninth (19:34), Desert Christian freshman Isaac Muralles finished 11th (19:59) and Palmdale Aerospace sophomore Anthony Ardon was 12th (20:08).
The Desert Christian boys, with four runners in the top 10, finished with a team score of 26 points, St. Monica Academy was second with 65 points, followed by Palmdale Aerospace Academy (3rd, 68 points), Trinity Classical (4th, 74), Palmdale Academy Charter (5th, 127) and Lancaster Baptist (6th, 173). Vasquez and Santa Clarita Christian did not field a complete team.
The top three teams, boys and girls, advance to CIF.
“It feels good,” Winheim said of the postseason. “Hopefully I get pushed more.”
Palmdale Academy Charter sophomore Gary Price finished 17th overall (20:32) and Lancaster Baptist senior Benjamin Cone was 32nd (22:50), as the top runners from their schools with a total of 68 runners in the boys race.
Dluzak won the girls race with a time of 21:59.
“I felt I did really good,” Dluzak said. “The weather was really nice. We actually had a nice breeze. It wasn’t too windy or too hot. The course actually felt a lot easier this time and it felt like it went by really fast. Last time we ran it, I was sick. It was definitely a lot harder.”
Dluzak won three of the five league meets during the regular season.
“I feel like I did really good,” Dluzak said of her season. “I won, I think, four times, so I think I’ve done really good.
“I feel like I’ll do pretty good (in CIF). I know the course at Mt. SAC, we did the invitational. I feel like it will be hard, but it will be good.”
Dluzak is also Junior Miss Antelope Valley and does community service work.
Vasquez junior Leilani McLaws finished second overall with a time of 22:22.
McLaws won the other two regular-season meets, finished second twice and fifth once.
“Pretty good,” McLaws said. “I might be a little sick. I did my best. I was kind of concerned I wouldn’t be able to run today.
“(Dluzak is) a good runner. She had a really good day. She’s a freshman, so she’s got a lot of races to win.”
Trinity Classical senior Olivia Leathers was third overall (22:56), Palmdale Aerospace Academy junior Maven Villagriacia was fourth (23:02), Vasquez junior Marie Pape finished fifth (23:06), Trinity Classical sophomore Bianey Carter placed sixth (23:10) and Trinity Classical sophomore Kalina Giacone was seventh (23:27).
The Vasquez girls finished first with a team score of 36, followed by Trinity Classical (2nd, 51), Desert Christian (3rd, 73), Palmdale Aerospace Academy (4th, 78), St. Monica Academy (5th, 99) and Palmdale Academy Charter (6th, 160). Santa Clarita Christian and Lancaster Baptist did not field complete teams.
Vasquez sophomore Isabella Lara finished eighth (24:00), Vasquez senior Haley Rudd was 11th (25:14), Lancaster Baptist junior Sophia Gebala was 12th (25:19) and Vasquez sophomore Emily Hounanian finished 13th (25:21).
Desert Christian freshman Ava Armstrong was the second finisher from her team, finishing 15th overall (25:57).
Palmdale Academy Charter sophomore Alaiya Arias led her team, finishing 32nd overall (31:25). There were a total of 43 runners in the girls race.
