top story
Cross Country | Heritage League Finals

Desert Christian, Vasquez top Heritage League Finals

PALMDALE — A pair of  Desert Christian freshmen took first place in both the boys and girls cross country races at the Heritage League Finals on Thursday at Pelona Vista Park.

Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim easily won the boys race by one minute and 30 seconds, giving him a sweep of every league meet this season, and setting a school record on the course.

