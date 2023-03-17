Desert Christian tops Trinity Classical

VALENCIA — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept a Heritage League match at Trinity Classical Academy 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 on Thursday.
The Knights remain undefeated to start the season, improving to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in league.
Desert Christian senior outside hitter Sean Worrell finished with eight kills, 11 digs and 14 serves, senior outside Cade Schmidt had 18 kills, two blocks and four assists, sophomore setter Colt Schmidt had 10 kills, two blocks, seven aces and 28 assists and junior middle blocker Zachary Bell added one kill, one block and 14 serves.
Desert Christian freshman defensive specialist Justin Green finished with 16 serves and sophomore opposite Josiah Barragan had two kills.
Cade Schmidt was named to the All-America watch list this week for 2023 graduates and Colt Schmidt was named to the All-America watch list for the class of 2024 through 2026.
Desert Christian will host Palmdale Aerospace for a league match on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Baseball
Quartz Hill 15, Lancaster 1 (5)
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team beat Lancaster 15-1 in five innings in a Golden League game at Quartz Hill High School on Thursday.
The Royals improve to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in league after the makeup game that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was rained out.
Quartz Hill senior Anthony Jones drove in three runs for the Royals, going 1-for-2 at the plate, senior Andrew Galindo was 2-for-3 with two doubles and is now hitting .455 and junior Owen Rice finished 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored.
Quartz Hill senior starting pitcher Dominick Lee gave up one earned run in 3.2 innings, striking out six and junior reliever Ismael Quintero struck out four in 1.1 innings.
Quartz Hill travels to Lancaster for a league game today.
HS Boys Tennis
Lancaster 18, AV High 0
LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys tennis team defeated Antelope Valley 18-0 in a Golden League match on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
The Antelopes were short a doubles team, so each of the Eagles’ doubles teams received a forfeit victory.
The No. 1 team of Dylan Kwak and Shaun Ikeuchi added two wins, 6-0, 6-1, to their forfeit victory for Lancaster, while No. 2 Cooper Larson and Kristoff Perey won two 6-0 sets and No. 3 Landon Donahue-Black and Lucas Hidalgo picked up 6-1 and 6-0 victories.
No. 1 singles player Nick Sanchez swept his three sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 for the Eagles, while No. 2 Fabio Iqbal picked up a 6-0 sweep and No. 3 Charles Liggins won 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.
Women’s College Tennis
Canyons 7, AVC 2
VALENCIA — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost to College of the Canyons 7-2 in a Western State Conference match on Thursday at COC.
It was an improvement for the Marauders (5-9, 3-7 WSC) from the last time the two teams met when AVC fell 9-0.
Ari Avina and Emily Lopez picked up the first victory for AVC at No. 3 doubles. The duo was down 5-4 in their match, but won four straight games to win 8-5.
At No. 2 doubles, Nicole Padilla and Julie Tejeda lost a heartbreaker, 9-7. The duo was ahead 7-6, before dropping the final three games.
AVC’s No. 1 team of Sydney Bush and Naia Smithley lost 8-1.
Mary Williams picked up the Marauders’ other win at No. 5 singles. Williams won the first set 6-3 and fought to close out the match in the second set with a 7-6 (12-10) tiebreak victory. She was down 6-5 in the second set before forcing the tiebreaker.
“It was huge for her mentally,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “She showed some signs of frustration and we got her settled down. … This will be huge for her confidence going forward.”
Bush lost a close match at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-4, while Smithley fell 6-0, 6-2, Padilla lost 6-2, 6-2, Tejeda dropped her match 6-3, 6-0 and Avina lost 6-2, 6-3.
The Marauders play a non-conference home match on Saturday against Mt. San Antonio College.
