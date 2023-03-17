 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Desert Christian tops Trinity Classical

VALENCIA — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept a Heritage League match at Trinity Classical Academy 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 on Thursday.

The Knights remain undefeated to start the season, improving to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in league.

