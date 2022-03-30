Desert Christian sweeps league match

SANTA CLARITA — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept Santa Clarita Christian, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17, in a Heritage League match on Tuesday.
The Knights are now 12-3 overall and remain undefeated in league play with a 6-0 record.
Junior outside hitter Cade Schmidt led Desert Christian with 19 kills and added four aces on 10 serves, while freshman setter Colt Schmidt recorded 36 assists and four aces on 18 serves.
Senior opposite Kody Del Frate picked up 11 kills and four aces on 18 serves for the Knights, while junior outside hitter Sean Worrell also had 11 kills and served 16 times and senior middle blocker Cody Royster added five blocks and three kills.
Desert Christian returns home to host Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Thursday.
Boys Tennis
Lancaster 16, Eastside 2
LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys tennis team defeated a shorthanded Eastside 16-2 in a Golden League match on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College.
The match had Lancaster coach David Garcia coaching against his wife, Eastside coach Madeline Garcia.
Antonio Solis recorded both wins for Eastside at No. 1 singles. He handed Lancaster singles player Aaron Meas his first loss of the season, 6-2.
Solis then lost his first match of the season, 6-4, to Lancaster’s Gabe Perey, who stayed undefeated through the first round of league play.
Solis rebounded with a 6-0 victory in his final match of the day.
The Lions were without a third singles player and third doubles team, handing the Eagles six matches to start.
Meas and Perey both defeated Eastside’s Michael Pieniaszek 6-0, while Lancaster’s Jesse Dent defeated Pieniaszek 6-3.
Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of Charles Liggins and Fabio Iqbal won their two sets, 6-4, 6-0, while the No. 2 team of Nick Sanchez and Cooper Larson won 6-0, 6-0, and No. 3 Landon Donahue and Emanuel Rubalcava won two 6-2 sets.
Lancaster, now 7-0 in league play, begins the second round at Quartz Hill on Thursday. Eastside starts the second round at Antelope Valley.
Prep Softball
Highland 11, Eastside 1 (6)
PALMDALE — The Highland softball team defeated Eastside 11-1 in six innings on Tuesday in a Golden League match at Highland High School.
Freshman pitcher Kaela Marin picked up the win in the circle for the Bulldogs (7-7, 5-0 GL), allowing one run on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts in four innings. Relief pitcher Courtney Hardy pitched two scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and striking out two.
Hardy also led Highland at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and three runs scored.
Analise Memory finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, Emily Centeno was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs, Keira Carrillo went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, Makayla Lam had a hit and two RBIs and Danica Seager added a hit and an RBI.
The two teams meet again at Eastside (2-6, 1-4) on Thursday.
College Softball
AVC 13, LA Mission 2 (5)
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team defeated LA Mission 13-2 in five innings on Tuesday. The game was moved from an away game to a home game because of poor field conditions at LA Mission.
Madison Reiser pitched the Marauders (18-8, 4-1 WSC) to victory for her seventh win of the season and second Western State Conference win.
She allowed just one run, two hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 3.2 frames.
Victoria Alcantar pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing one run, two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
AVC saw a lot of production at the plate from the bottom of the lineup as the six through nine batters accounted for seven of the team’s 11 hits.
“The bats in the bottom of our lineup came alive today,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “It was a great conference win coming off of a disappointing weekend at the Ventura tournament. I’m proud of the ways the girls rebounded, especially it being a conference game.”
Denise Carrillo, batting at No. 6, was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Trinity Holman followed at No. 7 where she went 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Alcantar, the No. 8 batter, went 2-for-2 with a run and No. 9 Alanna Hernandez hit a three-run home run.
Ariel Nieto finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Marauders, while Savannah Cervantes had an RBI and scored two runs, Nayely Delgado was 1-for-3 and Amy Manzo hit an RBI double.
AVC hosts College of the Canyons on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.