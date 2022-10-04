Desert Christian’s Winheim wins small schools race

LOS ANGELES — Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim cruised to a 49-second victory in the Small Schools Varsity boys race at the Bell-Jeff Invitational on Saturday at Griffith Park.
Winheim led the race unchallenged from beginning to end, and even lost some time when he went the wrong way twice and had to turn back. He finished with a time of 16 minutes, 40.9 seconds.
In five races this year, Winheim remains undefeated having won the Invitational title in the small schools division at the McFarland Invitational to kick off the season, and all three Heritage League meets leading up to Bell-Jeff.
Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey split up his varsity this week, with the exception of Winheim, he ran his other freshmen and sophomore varsity runners in the frosh/soph division.
The boys team walked away with eight medals among its 12 athletes. Junior Caden Ficke posted the second-fastest time of the day for the Knights, taking 18th in the varsity small school field of 112 athletes with a time of 18:21. Teammate Jacob DeVore medaled as well in 40th place with a time of 19:21.
The other medals were all won in the boys frosh/soph race, with freshman Chase Metter running 20:00 flat, placing 12th in the field of 131 athletes. Freshman Adam Goodale was 23rd in 20:44, followed by sophomore Kai Desko, 32nd in 21:05. Rounding out top-50 finishes for a medal were freshmen Robert Marquez (42nd, 21:33) and Isaac Muralles (43rd, 21:41).
The Desert Christian girls were once again led by freshman Ella Dluzak, who finished 28th in the Jim Balderas Varsity girls race with a time of 23:41.
Only five girls competed for the Lady Knights on the day, all in the varsity small school division. Freshman Ava Armstrong put together a nice 26:52 to place 75th. She was followed by sophomore Aubrey Mendoza in 84th (27:22), freshman Angelina Saltzman in 91st (27:31) and sophomore Hannah Lee in 104th (31:01).
“This is the youngest team I have ever coached, and I am seeing remarkable improvement as the season progresses,” Visokey said. “I hope we time it perfectly for a deep run into the CIF playoffs.”
Desert Christian next competes in Heritage League meet No. 4 on Thursday at Quigley Canyon in Santa Clarita.
Littlerock, Lancaster and Vasquez also competed at the Bell-Jeff Invite.
Senior Logan Mendez won the JV Boys race with a time of 18:11.7 for the Lobos, while Martin Gregson took 101st (29:27.9) in the race.
Littlerock freshman Diego Escalante finished 52nd (22:10.9) in the boys frosh/soph race, while freshman Carlos Arroyo took 118th (28:53.8).
The boys team took eighth overall in the Doug-Speck Varsity Boys race. Senior Jonathan Guerra led the team with a 16th-place finish (16:54.2), while senior Leonardo Lopez was 37th (17:49.8), sophomore Mathew Monroy took 38th (18:00.6), junior Jase Briggs was 62nd (22:03.3), senior Juan Cordova finished in 64th (25:33.4) and freshman Hector Gonzalez was 65th (26:26.9).
The Littlerock girls varsity team placed 15th in the Jim Balderas Girls Varsity race.
Dulcemaria Ochoa finished 77th (27:07.8) for the Lobos, while Bella Capistran was 99th (29:54.0), Maria Sanchez took 101st (30:19.4), Rebecca Meda Gonzalez took 107th (31:41.4) and Ana Sanchez was 110th (39:00.9).
The Lancaster boys team took ninth overall in the Varsity Boys-Red Race.
Sophomore Issaiah McCorvey was 14th overall (18:12.8) for the Eagles, while freshman Dalton Burke was close behind in 15th (18:13.3). Senior Juan Valencia took 28th (18:47.9), while Nareck Havluciyan finished 55th (19:29.1), Kristopher McCoy-Zelayo was 124th (23:49.6), Gavin Valdez took 134th (26:57.8) and Daniel Perez was 136th (27:49.3).
Lancaster was 15th overall in the Frosh/Soph Boys Red race, led by Shaun Ikeuchi’s 34th-place finish (20:26.9).
The other Eagles runners in the race were: Davivon Gibson (49th, 21:34.7), Faruq Stewart (125th, 26:25.7), Noel Avilez (132nd, 27:27.0), Gabriel Kinlaw (136th, 28:22.7) and Lucas Armendariz (140th, 28:39.3).
The Lancaster girls finished 16th in the Varsity Girls Red race.
Nicole Rivas (27:57.3), Sakana Uthayasegar (28:15.5) and Brooke Wiltse (28:16.2) finished 100th, 101st and 102nd, respectively for the Eagles. They were followed by Tatiana Valdez (112th, 30:05.2), Emma-Leigh Castro (115th, 30:58.2), Katelyn McGregor (120th, 32:58.7) and Crystal Reyes (122nd, 37:18.7).
Vasquez senior Dillon Anderson finished 48th (19:42.9) in the Varsity Boys White race, while junior teammate Zachary Levin took 109th (28:31.8).
The Vasquez girls were 11th in the Jim Balderas Girls Varsity race, led by Leilani McLaws’ 23rd-place finish (23:20.8).
She was followed by teammates Isabella Lara (41st, 24:25.1), Mari Pape (53rd, 24:59.9), Emily Hounanian (79th, 27:10.8) and Marina Costan (31:41.4).
