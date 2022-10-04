 Skip to main content
High School Cross Country | Bell-Jeff Invitational

Desert Christian’s Winheim wins small schools race

Four local schools run at Bell-Jeff Invite

LOS ANGELES — Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim cruised to a 49-second victory in the Small Schools Varsity boys race at the Bell-Jeff Invitational on Saturday at Griffith Park. 

Winheim led the race unchallenged from beginning to end, and even lost some time when he went the wrong way twice and had to turn back. He finished with a time of 16 minutes, 40.9 seconds.

