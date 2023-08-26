Desert Christian rolls past Trona to open season

LANCASTER — Desert Christian’s Franky Balcorta really didn’t know what to expect entering this season as the Knights’ starting quarterback.
Following Desert Christian’s drubbing of visiting Trona, Balcorta might have a clearer picture.
The junior accounted for 183 yards of total offense and three touchdowns to help lead the Knights to an easy opening game victory, 41-6, over the Tornadoes, Friday night at Lancaster High School.
“Overall, I thought the team had a great game,” Balcorta said. “Our line was not great tonight and we struggled rushing the ball, but we will fix those things. Our defense was great. We started off hot and didn’t let our foot off the gas.
“I preach to the team to play all four quarters and that’s what we did. This gives momentum heading into next week (against Malibu). We played amazing.”
Balcorta finished the game 7-of-14 passing for 97 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 86 yards on four carries and scored on touchdown runs of 28 and 50 yards.
Desert Christian (1-0), which matched its win total from all of last season, got things rolling in the first quarter, from its defense. A bad snap over the head of Trona quarterback Max Parks resulted in Abraham Lamoreaux scooping the ball up in the end zone for the first touchdown of the season and a 7-0 lead.
The Knights extended their lead on their next possession. After recovering the onside kick, Desert Christian drove into the end zone on five plays, which was capped by a 12-yard touchdown run by Noah Bakewell, extending the lead to 14-0.
“With a young team, you don’t know how the guys are going to play,” Knights head coach Aaron Williams said. “We have some things we need to fix, but I was proud of the guys. Offensively, the guys I thought would take us to the next level, did. We’re not a one-trick pony. We have multiple weapons.”
After the Tornadoes (0-1) scored their lone touchdown of the game, the Knights responded with a 39-yard touchdown run by Ray Lattimore. Lattimore carried the ball four times for 75 yards. Desert Christian led 21-6 at halftime.
Desert Christian was full steam ahead to start the second half after Balcorta did his best Harry Houdini act and somehow eluded a sack to scamper 28 yards for the score and a 27-6 lead.
Balcorta tossed his first touchdown of the season after finding Justin Green in the end zone from 24 yards out. Green was Balcorta’s favorite target as he finished with five catches for 83 yards.
“We played a good game,” Green said. “There were some things out there that we need to fix. There are things we can learn from. Defense was solid tonight. We have to be more physical when making tackles, but we came out and gave 100 percent. This was a great opening-day victory.”
Green was right as Desert Christian’s defense was stout. The Knights allowed just 181 yards of total offense. Trona, known as a run-heavy team, was held to just 72 rushing yards.
“Those were some big boys and this was a good measuring stick for us,” Williams said. “We needed to be methodical. I’m super proud of the boys. I’m already where I was in the win column from last season.”
Balcorta capped his night with the hat trick as he shucked and juked several defenders en route to a 50-yard score to cap his impressive evening.
“We’re going to ride this into week two,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.