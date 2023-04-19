Desert Christian falls to Trinity in Heritage League

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian baseball team was left reflecting on the little mistakes during a Heritage League game against Trinity Classical Academy on Tuesday afternoon.
For Desert Christian, it was the little things that went wrong during a 9-5 loss to Trinity Classical Academy at Rawley Duntley Park.
It was the first loss in league play for Desert Christian (12-2-1, 8-1-1), while Trinity Classical (13-3, 11-0) remains undefeated and in sole possession of first place in the Heritage League.
“There were moments where they played great,” Desert Christian first-year coach Jay Faulk said. “It’s adversity and they’re going to grow from it. They didn’t do anything bad. It’s moments for these young kids to grow as young men and ball players.
“We just need to focus on the little things, like every at-bat, every play. They need to be focused on those moments. The big picture gets away from them at times. It’s the small things in this game that make a difference. They’ll come out. They’ll be ready on Thursday. I have faith in them. They’re great kids. I’m fortunate to be here with them.”
Desert Christian rallied from a 4-0 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the third inning, but Trinity took a 6-4 lead with two runs in the fifth. Desert Christian cut it to 6-5 with a run in the fifth, but Trinity added to its lead in the sixth and seventh innings.
“I feel like we need to work on the little things and we need to keep our energy up in our dugout and on the field more, even when we’re going down,” said Desert Christian senior Christopher Gonzales, a four-year varsity player.
Trinity senior Gabriel Chavez hit an RBI triple in the second to give his team an early 1-0 lead.
Trinity Classical scored three runs on four hits and a hit batter in the third, including a two-run single by senior Brandon Chase, who was later thrown out at home by Gonzales in right field to Desert Christian junior catcher Nicholas Weathers.
Trinity senior leadoff batter Rocco Izzo reached on an infield single, one of two in the third, and ultimately scored on a wild pitch.
“We just made little errors, little mistakes on the field,” said Desert Christian junior Jacob Acosta, a three-year varsity player. “I think that’s what cost us the game.”
Desert Christian tied the game with four runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batter in the bottom of the third.
Desert Christian senior leadoff batter Jordan Barnes started the rally by drawing a one-out walk and junior Oskar Medina III followed by getting hit by a pitch.
Gonzales then hit an RBI single and Acosta followed with a two-run triple to center field.
“I think we’re doing good overall, but we need to fix our little mistakes and how to come back from our little mistakes,” Gonzales said. “I usually just try to focus on things I’m doing good or try to think about what I could have done better in that at-bat and go about it differently the next time.
“I guess knowing in the end it’s just a game and it’s something you can’t hold to your heart full time, because you’ll just end up making yourself mess up more.”
Acosta scored on a ground ball by junior Jase Pfeil.
Trinity Classical scored two runs on two hits and three walks in the fifth, but Desert Christian minimized the inning as Trinity had the bases loaded with one out.
Desert Christian scored its final run on an RBI single by Acosta in the fifth, after Gonzales had reached on an error.
“We’re doing alright, but we just need to step it up,” Acosta said.
The fifth-inning rally for Desert Christian ended when Trinity picked off a Desert Christian baserunner.
Desert Christian had another baserunner picked off in the sixth, after the first two batters reached base, with the inning ending on a suicide squeeze bunt by Desert Christian sophomore Jason Main.
“That was a really, really well-played baseball game, from both sides,” Trinity Classical Academy coach Trevor Brown said. “Honestly, both sides played really good baseball. Both sides hit the ball really well. I think it came down to a couple of big plays. We got some outs on some pickoffs that helped us.
“I’m really happy with the energy we had in the dugout all around. I think we played seven good innings of baseball.”
Desert Christian ended the game with runners on second and third, as Medina drew a two-out walk and Gonzales singled.
Gonzales and Acosta both finished 2-for-4 at the plate for Desert Christian.
Trinity Classical outhit Desert Christian 12-5 and both teams committed two errors.
Trinity sophomore first baseman Luke Backes was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three runs scored and senior Sam Robertson was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
The Desert Christian defense stopped a Trinity rally in the sixth by turning a F8-4 double play to end the inning.
Barnes threw five innings, starting on the mound, giving up six runs and striking out two and Main threw two innings of relief, giving up three runs.
Desert Christian only lost one player to graduation from last year and have 12 returning players, including three seniors and seven juniors.
“It’s still a fairly young team,” said Faulk, who was the junior varsity coach last season. “It’s a lot of juniors. The team is pretty deep, as far as returners.
“It’s just the little things with the guys. It just comes with experience.”
Desert Christian finished third in the Heritage League last season with a 10-4 record, with Trinity Classical (13-1) winning the league title and Vasquez (12-2) finishing second.
Desert Christian, Vasquez and Trinity Classical all finished in a three-way tie for first two years ago.
“I feel like a lot of our team has played the game before,” Gonzales said. “They know the game and they know what they’re doing, to an extent. I feel like they know the game.”
Trinity Classical will host Desert Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Knights play at Santa Clarita Christian on Saturday in a makeup game and will face Valley Torah in a two-game series next week to finish the regular season.
Trinity Classical will play Vasquez twice next week to finish the regular season.
“We just try to take it day-by-day,” Brown said. “We have to come out and play good baseball, especially against a good team like these guys. We’re going to have to play at a high level to win every game from here on out. Desert Christian is a great team and Vasquez is a good team. Hopefully we can take the momentum with our bats today and a good job on the mound and hopefully carry some momentum over into Thursday’s game.”
