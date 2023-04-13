Desert Christian celebrates senior night with win

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team celebrated senior night the way they have been celebrating every other match this season — with a three-set victory.
The Knights swept past Trinity Classical Academy, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11, in a Heritage League match on Wednesday at Desert Christian High.
“We played so well,” DC senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt said. “It was awesome. … It was packed today and I was super excited about that.”
Desert Christian (13-0, 11-0 HL) honored its three starting seniors — Cade Schmidt, Sean Worrell and Joe Macias — and its two senior reserve players — Peyton Heflebower and Gavin Green — before Wednesday’s game.
“I feel like it was a good way to go out for the last home match, at least for the regular season,” Worrell said.
The Knights started a little slow against TCA in the first set going down 5-1 in the beginning. Trinity Classical tied the match at 10-all, but a kill by Worrell started a 10-2 run by Desert Christian. Macias and Cade Schmidt also had kills in that stretch, which gave the Knights a 20-12 lead.
Worrell closed out the first set with a kill.
“The adrenaline started pumping and we just kind of got into a rhythm,” Worrell said about being able to pull ahead in the set.
Desert Christian began the second and third sets with 6-0 runs and never trailed in either set.
Cade Schmidt led the Knights with 17 kills, adding three aces and one block. But he has had help with the kill load from his team all season long.
“It’s definitely taken a load off of my legs, too,” he said. “I was worried about my knees. … But with everyone pitching in and everyone having a good time and playing, it makes the game so much more fun.”
Worrell added four kills and two blocks with one ace on 16 serves.
“I felt like I did OK,” Worrell said. “I feel like I could have done better in the beginning.”
Macias, who joined the team as a senior this year, picked up five kills and one block.
“I’m happy I got a few kills and one block, as well,” Macias said. “Normally, I don’t really get kills.”
Macias said he played volleyball in middle school, but hadn’t played high school sports before this season.
“It’s my first year playing volleyball, so I feel pretty good,” Macias said. “I love the adrenaline, I love all my teammates and everything. It’s so much fun.”
Desert Christian freshman defensive specialist Justin Green led the team in serves, dropping five aces on 18 serves. In the third set, he served up three straight aces and five straight points to help give his team match point at 24-10.
“He’s never played before and he’s coming out and just killing it,” Desert Christian co-coach Stacy Schmidt said.
Sophomore setter Colt Schmidt picked up 32 assists with three kills and three blocks for the Knights, while junior middle hitter Zachary Bell recorded four kills and three aces on nine serves and sophomore middle hitter CJ Chewning added three kills.
Desert Christian hasn’t lost a set in 13 matches this season. The Knights won the Heritage League title last year without dropping a set.
“Honestly, to go undefeated is kind of crazy,” Macias said. “For me, a first-time experience, it feels pretty good.”
They will be competing with tougher competition this Friday and Saturday at the Chatsworth Tournament, which they hope will prepare them for the playoffs.
“It’s a big confidence booster, especially going into playoffs,” Worrell said about the team’s unbeaten streak. “We have a tournament coming up, so that’s nice to have that.”
The Knights have one last league game at Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Tuesday and will play a non-league home game against Paraclete next Thursday and an away game at Bakersfield Christian next Friday.
