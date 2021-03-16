MCFARLAND — The Desert Christian boys ended the 2020-21 cross country season with a bang, dominating the competition in a resounding win at Saturday’s season finale at the Jim White/McFarland Cross Country Invitational.
The DC girls also had some outstanding performances.
The invitational fielded seven teams spread out over three dual meets. Race 1 at 10 a.m. was Mt. Whitney verses Wasco,while Race 2 at noon was Avenal, Heritage Christian, and Helen Bernstein, and Race 3 at 2 p.m. was a head-to-head competition between Desert Christian and McFarland.
At the completion of each race, the competitors and teams had to leave the facility before the competitors in the next race could enter. The flat course was 5,000 meters (5k), two 2,500 meter laps on grass and concrete. At the completion of the final race the results were consolidated by time to determine the results among the seven competing teams.
The Desert Christian boys were huge winners, taking five of the first eleven spots, with a lopsided win over second-place Mt. Whitney, and taking the first five places in the head-to-head match-up with McFarland.
Desert Christian junior Brent Roetcisoender was the race winner in Race 3 as he has been all season. He finished third overall for varsity for the day with a time of 16 minutes, 27 seconds. Teammate Emerson Calhoun was close behind, finishing fourth with a time of 16:32, DC senior David Caddick was sixth in 16:45, DC junior Kody Del Frate was eighth in 17:05, and senior Daniel Caddick was 11th in 17:33 to round out the scoring.
Also medaling in the top 25 for Desert Christian was sophomore Chuck Weathers, finishing 24th in 18:30 and freshman Jacob Devore (19:01) just missed out on a medal in the varsity race with his best performance of the season, placing 27th.
Desert Christian fielded just six girls for the varsity girls race with the key No. 4 runner on the team missing due to an injury. The girls finished fourth on the day and ran well, with sophomore Emily Caddick finishing fourth in the head-to-head competition against Invitational champion’s McFarland, and fifth overall for the day. Caddick had her best race of the season, putting together a 21:12 on the 5k course.
Senior teammate Megan McGrath, despite nursing an ankle injury that has been nagging her for two weeks, still put together a nice 15th-place finish with a time of 23:13. Junior Kassandra Saavedra captured the final medal in the varsity race with a 25th-place finish, and time of 26:45. Junior teammate Madison Helton was 29th in 27:55, followed by freshmen Kayla Pineda (39:34) and Juliette Skillings (41:13), who were both forced into the varsity race because of the injuries to regular varsity teammates.
It was a very special day for Desert Christian, being able to get pictures and talk with legendary McFarland former coach Jim White, and three of the athletes that were the focus of the Disney movie “McFarland.”
Coach Andy Visokey said he was “so happy” for his team.
“The only way we could have topped this season-ending race was with a podium finish at the State Championship, an opportunity that we were not given this year due to decisions surrounding COVID-19,” Visokey said. “The boys team time today of 84:22 on the 5k course would have put us right in line with a potential podium finish at State. However, we are grateful for what we did get to do this year, it was a remarkable nine-month 2020 season, and the team is to be congratulated for a job well done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.