CARPINTERIA — The Desert Christian track and field team brought seven boys and two girls to compete at the 101st running of the Russell Cup Track and Field Invitational on Saturday.
Despite having just five boys in the 20-team varsity boys competition, the Knights finished in sixth place.
Junior Kody Del Frate led Desert Christian with four medals in four events, including gold in the varsity boys high jump with a personal-best leap of 5 feet, 9 inches. Del Frate won silver in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 4.77 seconds and bronze in the 400 meters (54.19).
He also teamed up with Emerson Calhoun, David Caddick and Brent Roetcisoender for a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 relay.
Calhoun was running injured after spraining his ankle during the DC boys soccer team’s final game of the season on Wednesday.
“Calhoun competed with courage with a sprained ankle,” said Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey, who was impressed with the team’s sixth-place finish, as well as Del Frate’s big day.
Roetcisoender captured bronze in the 3,200 meters with a personal-best 9:57.59, while Caddick also ran a personal best in the 3,200 (10:47.10).
Freshman Caden Ficke ran 59.18 in the 400 and sophomore Chuck Weathers picked up a personal-best 5:17.49 in the 1,600 meters.
For the girls, sophomore Emily Caddick took the fourth-place medal in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:41.66 and junior Lily Kreiger finished sixh in the discus with her 68-11 toss.
Softball
Highland 19, Palmdale 3
PALMDALE — The Highland softball team continued its undefeated run in Golden League play with a 19-3, five-inning victory over Palmdale on Monday.
The two teams were tied at 1 after the first inning, but the Bulldogs (12-1, 9-0) roared to life with nine runs in the top of the second.
Annalise Memory led Highland at the plate as she finished 3-for-3 with a two-run triple.
Highland pitcher Courtney Hardy hit a two-run homer and RBI double to help herself out. She earned the win in the circle after allowing three unearned runs on four hits with four strikeouts in three innings.
Annika Gugler pitched the final two frames, allowing just two hits and striking out three.
Marissa Rodriguez hit a triple and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs, while Angelina Quezada hit a triple with two RBIs and Cameryn Barillas hit a double with two RBIs.
Lily Villegas led the Falcons at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.
The two teams meet again at Highland on Friday.
Highland 10, Lancaster 0
(Friday)
PALMDALE — The Highland softball team defeated Lancaster 10-0 in five innings on Friday, picking up a win for coach Doug Harmon on his birthday.
The Bulldogs scored five in the first inning, two in the second and three in the fourth.
Highland’s Courtney Hardy went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Angelina Quezada hit a solo home run in the first inning and Emily Centeno finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Analise Memory and Natalie Martinez picked up a hit and an RBI apiece for the Bulldogs.
Gabriella Serrano took the win in the circle, allowing two hits and striking out two in 3.1 scoreless innings. Annika Gugler finished up the game, also allowing just two hits and striking out two in 1.2 scoreless frames.
Lancaster’s Jada Storey, Kylie Zinn, Ayleena Espana and Kitana De Los Santos accounted for the Eagles’ four hits in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.