EDWARDS AFB — The Desert boys basketball team defeated Coalinga 40-37 in a CIF-Central Section Division V quarterfinal game on Friday night at Desert High School.
Desert (18-6) advances to the semifinals, where the Scorpions will host Madera South on Wednesday. Madera South defeated McLane 62-58 in a quarterfinal game on Friday.
Desert and Coalinga were tied 29-29 with six minutes remaining.
The Scorpions outscored the Horned Toads 13-4 in the first quarter, but were outscored 14-7 in the second.
Desert, the No. 1 seed in the division, outscored Coalinga 13-11 in the fourth quarter.
EDWARDS AFB — The Desert girls soccer team defeated West (Bakersfield) 1-0 in a CIF-Central Section Division VI quarterfinal match on Friday at Desert High School.
The Scorpions (9-4-1) advance to the semifinals and will travel to No. 1 seed McLane on Tuesday. McLane beat Coalinga 5-0 in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Desert finished fourth in the High Desert League with a 7-4-1 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.