TOLLHOUSE — The Desert boys basketball team lost to Sierra in a CIF-Central Section Division 4 Quarterfinal game on Thursday at Sierra High School.
The Scorpions (16-6) trailed by four, 20-16, entering the second quarter, when the Chieftains (23-7) outscored Desert 16-2.
Desert finished second in the High Desert League.
Girls Basketball
Estancia 61,
Lancaster Baptist 18
Costa Mesa — The Lancaster Baptist girls basketball team lost to Estancia 61-18 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5A second-round game at Estancia High on Thursday.
The Eagles finish the season 11-5 and finished third in the Heritage League.
College Softball
AVC 5, Fullerton 4
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team defeated Fullerton 5-4 on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
Trinity Holman hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth for the game-winner for the Marauders.
AVC pitcher Madison Reiser picked up the win in relief for the Marauders, replacing Victoria Alcantar in the sixth inning.
Reiser struck out two in two innings, giving up one hit. Alcantar struck out eight in five innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs.
The Marauders (8-3) finished with five hits.
AVC plays a doubleheader at Palomar today, with a game against El Camino at noon and another against Palomar at 2 p.m.
“It was a great win today against a quality team,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
Baseball
Vasquez 12, Cal City 1
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Vasquez baseball team defeated California City 12-1 in a nonleague game on Thursday at California City High School.
The Mustangs finished with nine hits and one error and held the Ravens to one hit and took advantage of 11 Cal City errors.
Vasquez scored in every inning, but the fourth and Cal City scored its lone run in the sixth.
Henry Ramsey had the one hit for Cal City and scored its lone run.
Cal City starting pitcher Blake Moore struck out six in five innings and did not walk a batter, but gave up nine runs, only one of which was earned.
“Super happy with the pitcher and super not happy with defense,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “Vasquez pitching was good. (Vasquez’s Alex) Soberanis pitched great! We obviously didn’t hit well either. Vasquez is a solid and well coached team.”
Highland 3,
Santa Monica 0
SANTA MONICA — The Highland baseball team shut out Santa Monica 3-0 on Wednesday at Santa Monica High.
Highland starting pitcher Darren Roberts led the Bulldogs witha. complete game shutout, striking out seven in seven innings and giving up one hit.
Highland senior Shea Lewis drove in the first run of the game on a triple in the fifth inning and the Bulldogs added two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 3-0 lead.
Highland finished with six hits, as sophomore Christian Arreola was 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and sophomore Will Paxton was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Highland senior Tony Cano drove in a run with an RBI single in the sixth inning.
Highland will host Patriot High for the Bulldogs home opener today at 3 p.m.
