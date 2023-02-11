Super Bowl Eagles Football

Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) and wide receiver Greg Ward (84) take the field during an NFL Super Bowl practice, Thursday, in Tempe, Ariz. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

 Matt York

PHOENIX — If the Super Bowl is decided in the trenches: Advantage Philadelphia Eagles with their two All-Pro offensive linemen and four double-digit sack artists.

If it comes down to which team has better receiving and running options: Advantage Eagles with their pair of 1,000-yard receivers and record-setting running game.

