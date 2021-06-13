CARPINTERIA — Desert Christian juniors Kody Del Frate and Lily Kreiger both finished in the top sixth in their events to earn All-CIF honors at the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Finals at Carpinteria High School on Saturday.
Del Frate finished third in the boys 800-meter dash with a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 21 seconds.
“It was pretty exciting,” Del Frate said. “I went into the race planning on getting top six to qualify for All-CIF, so when I came away with a podium finish and a PR, I was very excited.
“I felt good and had been training well, so it’s always nice to see those things pay off.”
Del Frate’s time is now third on Desert Christian’s all-time list. He shaved nearly two seconds off his prelim time of 2:02.05.
“This week I turned down the chance to compete in the high jump (finals) just to be as fresh as possible for my 800,” Del Frate said. “I think I ran it a little smarter, as well. And, it’s always nice to have all-star talents ahead of you in a race to go chase.”
After a career throw last week in the prelims, Kreiger finished sixth in the girls discus with a throw of 89 feet, 4 inches.
“It feels great,” Kreiger said. “It was a lot of hard work, but it was worth it in the end. I’m grateful to my coaches and the Lord for helping me finish strong.”
Kreiger threw a 98-05 last week, way past her previous best of 82-05.
“When I earned the mark, I was beyond ecstatic,” Kreiger said. “I haven’t grinned that big in ages!”
She credited her coaches and her own hard work for improving so drastically at the end of the season.
“Learning to not overthink things, not letting a bad throw be a distraction and amazing coaching have really helped me this season,” Kreiger said.
Both Kreiger and Del Frate are hoping to keep improving next season with, hopefully, a full schedule.
There will be no Masters or State meets this season because of lingering COVID-19 protocols.
