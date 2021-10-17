PALMDALE — Defense shined on Friday night at Palmdale High School as Highland won a physical, defensive struggle with Palmdale, 20-14, to take over sole possession of first place in the Golden League.
Both teams scored one touchdown on defense, forced at least one turnover and frustrated the opposing offense.
“Very physical game and that’s what we expect from our cross-town rival like this,” Highland coach Richard Lear said. “Very well-coached team and when you see them on film, just very physically tough and we found a way tonight.
“We knew they had a strong running game and so we wanted to take away the run and force them to throw the ball. I don’t know what his exact numbers were, but it looked like he was struggling a little bit throwing the ball, like we anticipated. We wanted to bring some pressure on him, make him feel uncomfortable, and I think our front guys got after it tonight and did just that.”
Highland (6-2, 5-0) won the defensive battle with Palmdale (4-3, 3-1), holding the Falcons to 93 total yards in the first half, while taking a 12-0 lead into the second half.
The Palmdale rushing game finished with a total of 99 yards on a combined 17 carries.
The Highland defense also disrupted the Palmdale passing game, as the Falcons completed 10-of-39 passes.
“That three-stack caused us some problems,” Palmdale coach Eric Nickols said. “We made some adjustments at halftime. We kind of went in down at halftime. We came back with energy. We took the momentum back and unfortunately we had a penalty on fourth and one and we couldn’t get back from it. We made some plays to make the game 14-20.
“We think we’re doing something there.”
The Falcons had momentum to start the second half, as junior Amir Bastine returned an interception, his second of the game, 30 yards for a touchdown on Highland’s opening drive.
Palmdale senior Nathaniel Mealancon intercepted a pass on Highland’s third drive of the second half and the Falcons’ offense was driving.
Palmdale stalled after getting flagged for false start on four-and-1 on the Highland 39-yard line.
It was time for the Palmdale defense to shine once more, stopping Highland on fourth-and-1 on the Palmdale 3-yard line.
Momentum can be fickle, as Highland defense seized an opportunity. Highland junior Mordecai Hines recovered a fumble in the end zone to give the Bulldogs a 20-7 lead.
Palmdale senior Anthony Woods, who had 88 yards on 14 carries, answered with a 15-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession for the Falcons, putting them within striking distance with six minutes and 38 seconds remaining in the game.
While the Palmdale defense was able to clamp down Highland’s passing game, limiting the Bulldogs to 3-of-12 passing for 60 yards and three interceptions, it could not do the same about Highland junior running back Brandon Johnson.
“Johnson is an explosive back,” Lear said. “They did a good job keeping him bottled up for most of the night, but he’s a workhorse and he’s going to keep grinding. The O-line stayed after it and he was able to break a few, which ended up being the difference in the game.”
Johnson rushed for 246 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns, of 47 and 46 yards, both in the first half, and accounting for the bulk of the Bulldogs’ 302 yards in total offense.
“We came out here with a plan. We executed that plan and came off with a victory,” Johnson said. “It was very physical. Palmdale, they’re all right with it. They’re the most physical team in the league besides us. We’re the most physical team in the league at this point. It was a dogfight. It will continue to be a dogfight. Palmdale, I give them our respect. They should give us ours. They’re all right.”
Johnson had runs of 42 and 43 yards in the second half, but the Bulldogs were unable to capitalize on either drive.
The second long Highland drive ended with Woods and Palmdale junior Damario Jackson blocking a 35-yard field goal attempt by Highland senior Gavin Rohewal with 2:50 remaining in the game.
“I thought we played pretty well defensively,” Nickols said. “We knew we’re going to key on (Johnson). They have a couple of run plays that they are very successful at and our game plan was to stop those. Early in the game we let them pop two big runs and that was the halftime score. We kind of cleaned that up and made them work for it.
“Turned around and gave up a defensive touchdown down there and that pretty much was the nail in the coffin there. We did have chances to come back and win it, but it’s kind of tough in those situations when their defense knows we’re at our backs, fourth and long and we had to convert couple of fourth and longs to get the ball moving. Hats off to them. I feel moving forward we need to clean up a little, few mistakes that we’re still making and we’re going to look at it as a bump in the road and it’s not the end of the road for Palmdale.”
