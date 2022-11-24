Chiefs Chargers Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Inglewood. The Chargers are ranked 25th in the league in yards allowed per game (369).

 Jae C. Hong

COSTA MESA — Brandon Staley was hired as coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after coordinating a top-ranked defense with the Los Angeles Rams.

Staley’s success with the Rams hasn’t translated to the other team that calls SoFi Stadium home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.