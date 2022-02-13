PALMDALE — The Highland girls basketball team started the CIF-Southern Section Division 3A playoffs with a 52-26 victory over visiting Whittier in the first round on Saturday.
Despite the large-margin win, the Bulldogs know they could have played even better, which might be scary for other teams in the division.
“I feel like we started off good and then we went into a rough patch,” Highland’s Athieng Bol said. “We picked up the pace in the fourth quarter. I feel like we all could have done better and we could have won by more, but I’m still proud of them.”
Highland (20-9) was hot in the first quarter, jumping out to a 15-0 lead before Whittier (13-11) got on the board with 3 minutes left.
“Our pride and joy is probably defense,” Bol said. “When we focus on our presses and stuff like that, our defense is what helps us win games.”
The Bulldogs’ pressure defense forced Whittier into a plethora of turnovers throughout the game, but the first quarter was where it was most noticeable. The Highland players stole passes from the air, using a slight height advantage.
The Bulldogs, however, went cold in the second quarter, scoring just two points on free throws to take a 20-9 lead into halftime.
The shots just weren’t falling, especially the 3-point attempts.
“The second-quarter seems to be our nemesis,” Highland coach Jeff Sisson said. “I think it’s because we come out strong and they start to lay down, thinking, ‘We’ve got this game, so let’s rest.’”
Luckily, the Cardinals’ shots weren’t falling either, which helped the Bulldogs keep their lead intact.
And the second half was much stronger for Highland as it outscored its first-half total by scoring 32 points.
“At halftime I just told them, we practice every day and you guys aren’t even playing like we practice,” Sisson said. “If we don’t beat them by 30 then we didn’t win.”
The other thing different in the second half was the 3-pointers started falling.
“When we’re hot, we’re hot,” Sisson said. “That’s another thing I told them at halftime, our 3s aren’t working right now. … So stop shooting the 3s, let’s get in the paint, so they start guarding the paint and we can open up the outside shots.”
Aima Tuiasosopo hit two in a row in the third quarter, three overall, to score 11 of her 15 points in the frame.
Bol hit three 3s, as well, and finished with a game-high 23 points.
“Personally, I feel like my team really lifted me up,” Bol said. “We were working together more and we were lifting each other up more, so we got more engaged into the game.”
Eriel Banks scored 12 points, most of them driving layups to pick up the Bulldogs.
Kayla Davenport added two points and some quality steals for Highland, while Milana Mercado also played strong defense.
“Overall, our defense as a team, I think that’s what wins games for us,” Banks said.
Layla Navarro led Whittier with 10 points, while Audry Rico scored seven.
The Bulldogs know what they need to do to keep going in the playoffs and it includes fixing their second-quarter slowdown.
“Moving on, I feel like we shouldn’t lay low just because we’re up,” Bol said. “I feel like we should always lift each other up, because that really helps a lot in the game. If we lift each other up more, I feel like it hypes up our players and it will give us more confidence on the court for us to do better.”
Banks is confident the team can fix their second-quarter woes.
“We’re going to fix that our next game,” she said. “That usually happens, though, in our second quarter. But we always bring it back.”
Highland will host Moreno Valley for a second-round game on Wednesday. Moreno Valley defeated Jurupa Hills 87-37 on Saturday.
“It’s a good win for us, but we need to pick it up in the next round, definitely,” Sisson said. “We can’t play like we did tonight.”
