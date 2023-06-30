Cycling Tour de France Preview

Associated Press

Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (right) and Tadej Pogacar (left) leave the podium after the award ceremony on July 24, 2022, in Paris, France.

 

 Etienne Garnier

One rider, two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, was so strong at the start of the season that he was compared to the great Eddy Merckx before an injury stopped his seemingly unstoppable rise.

The other, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, dethroned Pogacar last year and arrives in top form to defend his title next month.

