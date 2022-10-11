MLS Nashville SC LAFC Soccer

Associated Press

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, center, makes a catch against the Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Sunday in Los Angeles.

 

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer’s regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason.

Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later.

