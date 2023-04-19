 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

DC volleyball wins undefeated league title

PALMDALE — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team finished undefeated in the Heritage League to win its second consecutive league title with a straight set victory at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Tuesday.

The Knights, who didn’t drop a set in league, finish league play with a 12-0 record and 18-3 overall with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 victory over the Griffins.

