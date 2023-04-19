DC volleyball wins undefeated league title

PALMDALE — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team finished undefeated in the Heritage League to win its second consecutive league title with a straight set victory at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Tuesday.
The Knights, who didn’t drop a set in league, finish league play with a 12-0 record and 18-3 overall with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 victory over the Griffins.
Desert Christian junior middle hitter Zachary Bell finished with five kills and four blocks, sophomore setter Colt Schmidt had 12 kills, two blocks and three aces, senior outside hitter Sean Worrell added two kills, one block and 11 serves, senior outside hitter Gavin Green had two kills, senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt finished with 10 kills and five aces on 17 serves, freshman defensive specialist Justin Green had 14 serves and senior opposite hitter Joe Macias added two kills.
“I am so proud of the team,” Desert Christian co-coach Stacy Schmidt said. “They are playing really well and we are excited about playoffs.”
Desert Christian will host Paraclete on Thursday at 4 p.m. in a non-league game.
California City 7, Boron 3
BORON — The California City baseball team continued to make school history on Tuesday, defeating Boron 7-3 for the first time and adding to their record win total.
Blake Moore picked up the win on the mound for the Ravens (11-7, 4-3 High Desert League), allowing one run on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.
Cal City freshman Isaac Valadez pitched the final two innings, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks.
“I was happy with our defense again today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “Our defense in the last week has been much better and that’s been very helpful.”
Joshua Baiza finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Ravens, while Blake Moore hit a double off the fence, just missing a home run, Jack Moore was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Austin Toomer hit a clutch two-run single in the sixth inning and Kevin Hightower was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Cal City next plays at first-place Rosamond in a High Desert League game on Friday.
LLANO — The Quartz Hill boys golf team defeated Highland, Lancaster and Eastside in a Golden League match on Tuesday at Crystalaire Country Club.
The teams played 18 holes and the Royals finished with a team score of 428.
Tayden Ramos, who leads the league in average, shot a 74 for Quartz Hill and was followed by teammates Jonah Grado (84), Kerrington Ambrose (87), Connor Jazwiecki (89), Cody Brueklander (94) and Michael Dubski (96).
The Royals take on Knight, Palmdale and Eastside on April 27 at the Antelope Valley Country Club to end the league season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.