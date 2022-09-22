PALMDALE — The Desert Christian boys and the Vasquez girls both won at a Heritage League meet on Tuesday at Pelona Vista Park.
The Desert Christian boys had five runners finish in the top 10, including the top two runners.
Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim finished first overall with a time of 16 minutes and 52 seconds and junior teammate Caden Ficke was second with a time of 18:23.0. It it the second consecutive league meet the duo has finished first and second.
The Knights finished in first overall with a total of 22 points, followed by Trinity Classical (70), St. Monica Academy (75), Palmdale Aerospace Academy (88), Palmdale Academy Charter (115) and Lancaster Baptist (158). There were a total of 59 male runners.
Desert Christian junior Jacob DeVore finished fourth overall (19:17.0), Desert Christian freshman Chase Better (20:47.0) was seventh, Palmdale Academy Charter sophomore Gary Price (20:53) was eighth, Palmdale Aerospace Academy senior Jonathan Maldonado (20:55) was ninth and Desert Christian freshman Adam Goodale (21:04) was 10th overall.
Lancaster Baptist freshman Steve Lai (23:46) was 25th overall and the top runner for the Eagles.
The Vasquez girls had four runners finish in the top six and five in the top 12, as the Mustangs finished first overall with 25 points.
Vasquez junior Leilani McLaws finished first overall with a time of 23:04. McLaws finished fifth (24:23) in last week’s meet.
Vasquez junior Marie Pape (24:47) was fourth, Vasquez sophomore Isabella Lara (24:58) was fifth and Vasquez senior Haley Rudd (25:28) was sixth. Vasquez sophomore Emily Hounanian (27:46) was 12th overall.
Trinity Classical finished second with 46 points and Desert Christian (54) was third. Palmdale Academy Charter, Santa Clarita Christian, Palmdale Aerospace Academy, St. Monica Academy and Lancaster Baptist all did not have at least five runners to qualify in the team standings. There were 35 total female runners.
Desert Christian freshman Ella Dluzak (26:30) was eighth overall, Lancaster Baptist junior Sophia Gebala (28:07) was 13th, Palmdale Aerospace Academy freshman Stella Davtyan (29:11) was 15th and Palmdale Academy Charter sophomore Gisselle Agostini (33:16) was 24th overall.
Dluzak won the first league meet with a time of 23:41.
The next Heritage League meet is Tuesday at Vasquez High School, which hosted the league opener last week.
