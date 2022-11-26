 Skip to main content
High School Cross Country | State Championships

DC’s Winheim hopes for podium finish at State

Mehari Winheim state preview

Courtesy photo

Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim (left) stands on the podium with his all-CIF medal after finishing sixth at the CIF-Southern Section Boys Division 5 Final last Saturday.

Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim has had an extremely successful cross country season.

He won every race he competed in until the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Boys Finals last Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.

