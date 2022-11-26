DC’s Winheim hopes for podium finish at State

Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim has had an extremely successful cross country season.
He won every race he competed in until the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Boys Finals last Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.
He ran a personal-best 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 58.5 seconds to place sixth for all-CIF honors and qualify for today’s CIF State Division 5 Championships, despite being under the weather. The time broke Desert Christian’s freshman record for any 3-mile course.
“A 15:58 for a freshman on the Mt. SAC course is extremely impressive. It’s incredible,” DC coach Andy Visokey said, adding Winheim hadn’t really been challenged until the Finals. “Now that he’s got a race under his belt where there’s some top-tier talent, we expect that to help him going into the state meet.”
The race started with all of the runners in a line and Winheim got trapped in the beginning, according to Visokey. He was in 40th place and by the time he got to the mile mark he was 17 seconds behind the lead runner. Today’s state race at Woodward Park in Fresno will start the same.
“We’ll get him out faster this week, hopefully,” Visokey said.
Winheim started the season with a win at the Hoka McFarland USA/Jim White Invitational on Sept. 3, running the 2.5-mile race in 13:36.8. He then won the 3-mile Bellarmine/Sacred Heart Invitational (16:40.9) and the 2.4-mile 74th Annual Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational (12:48.0). He also won every Heritage League race, including the Finals (16:20) on Oct. 27 at Pelona Vista Park, and was first in the CIF Prelims (16:28.4) on Nov. 11.
“I know the sky’s the limit for him,” Visokey said. “Depending on his passion, he can go a long ways in this sport.”
Aside from being a strong runner, Winheim is also a good person and Visokey said he is proud of how the freshman represents Desert Christian.
“He’s a really, really incredible young man, just excellent character, hard worker,” Visokey said. “His goals for the season have been to run for God, run for his team and his coaches. He always puts himself last.”
Winheim was a bit sore after last Saturday’s race, so the DC coaches have helped him prepare this week with ice baths and anything else he’s needed.
“We’re doing everything we can to have him ready,” Visokey said. “We know he’s going to give us the best he has. He works hard for it.”
Visokey’s goals for the freshman are to get him onto the state podium, which he can do if he finishes in the top 10.
“We would like to see him get on the all-time list for freshman times on the State Meet course,” Visokey said. “We’re hoping he can have a top-10 finish so he can be all-CIF in the state.”
The competition is tougher, but Visokey has confidence in his young runner.
“We’re excited for him,” he said. “The Division is tough. It’s not often that a freshman makes the podium as a freshman. We’re going to see what we can do.”
Winheim’s race starts at 10 a.m., while the Quartz Hill girls team races in Division 1 at 10:30 a.m. and Highland senior Matthew Donis runs in the boys Division 1 race at noon.
