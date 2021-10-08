DC’s Roetcisoender, Caddick win HL meet

SANTA CLARITA — The Heritage League cross country meet again ended with the Desert Christian boys and the Vasquez girls on top at Central Park in Santa Clarita on Thursday.
This time, however, Desert Christian boasted the winners in both meets as senior Brent Roetcisoender won the boys race and junior Emily Caddick won the girls race.
Caddick, who had to drop out of last week’s race with a lingering injury, won Thursday’s race with a time of 20 minutes, 44 seconds, nearly two minutes ahead of Vasquez’s Marie Pape (22:23).
Vasquez’s Haley Rudd (22:48) followed in third with teammate Leilani McLaws right behind her in fourth (22:51). Isabella Galvez finished eighth (24:29) for the Mustangs, helping them win with a team score of 32 ahead of Desert Christian’s 51.
Trinity Classical Academy was third with 57 and Palmdale Aerospace Academy scored 71 for fourth, while St. Monica did not have enough runners for a team score.
Trinity Classical’s Kalina Giacone was fifth (24:19) followed by Desert Christian seniors Kassandra Saavedra (24:21) and Madison Helton (24:28). Trinity Classical’s Bianey Carter finished ninth (25:22) and Palmdale Aerospace’s Natalie Sibrian (25:38) rounded out the top 10.
The Desert Christian boys scored 24 points ahead of Trinity Classical (50), St. Monica (61), Palmdale Aerospace (92), Vasquez (NS) and Faith Baptist (NS).
Roetcisoender finished with a time of 17:12, followed by junior teammate Charles Weathers (17:34), who edged Trinity Classical’s Lucas Spring (17:35) and Cai Margrave (17:38).
Vasquez’s Dillion Anderson finished fifth (18:11). The Mustangs were one runner short from a full team.
Desert Christian sophomores Caden Ficke (18:14) and Jacob DeVore (18:17) followed in sixth and seventh, respectively, while St. Monica took eighth and ninth place.
Vasquez’s Diego Galvez rounded out the top 10 with a time of 18:27 and Palmdale Aerospace’s Brandon Acuna led his team with an 11th place finish in 18:57.
The league’s next meet is on Oct. 14.
Girls Volleyball
Frazier Mountain 3, California City 0
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team played a more competitive match against Frazier Mountain in the second round of High Desert League play, but lost 25-23, 25-19, 25-11 to the Falcons on Thursday.
The last time the two teams met on Sept. 14, Frazier Mountain won 25-10, 25-8, 25-20.
“It was better than last time, that’s what we’re looking for,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “I tell the girls, ‘Trust the process, we’ll get there.’”
The Ravens (3-15, 3-6 HDL) started the match strong and held the lead in the first set until four consecutive errors helped the Falcons (6-6, 3-5) win.
“It felt like we really controlled the set until the very end,” Moore said.
Cal City had trouble with Frazier Mountains serves throughout the match. But Marai Guinyard received well for the Ravens, receiving 18 serves with 12 digs and did not allow an ace.
“She played really well defensively and receiving serves,” Moore said.
Cecilia Foster added five kills for the Ravens, who play at Mammoth on Tuesday.
Bishop 3, Rosamond 2
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team lost a High Desert League match to Bishop in five sets 16-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 15-8 on Thursday at Rosamond High School.
Rosamond junior outside hitter Kylee Eubanks-Hemme had 11 kills and three aces, junior middle blocker Amber Jordan added four kills, led the team in aces with seven and also had a stuff block and Kaedance Collette had three stuff blocks. Rosamond libero Alexy Finch had 22 digs to lead Rosamond’s defense.
The Roadrunners (5-2) are tied for second place in the High Desert League with Bishop.
Rosamond will play at Boron High on Tuesday.
Girls Tennis
Quartz Hill 14, Knight 4
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team defeated Knight 14-4 to start the second round of Golden League play on Thursday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.
The Royals (6-1 GL) swept all nine doubles sets with undefeated Skylar Antoniewicz and Elizabeth Lewelling picking up a 6-0, 6-0, 6-1 sweep at No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 team of Emilie Heckenliable and Kelsey Moholt posted three 6-0 victories.
The No. 3 freshman duo of Keiley Duran and Katie Lyndsay were down 3-0 in their final set of the day and fought back to win six straight games to complete a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 sweep.
“We made some adjustments and they had a run of six straight games to pull off an amazing 6-3 win,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said.
Chela Nilo won two sets, 6-0 and 6-2, at No. 1 singles for the Royals, while No. 3 Jocelyn Ortega also won two sets, 6-3 and 7-5, and Kate McPherson picked up a 6-3 win at No. 2 singles.
“Overall, as a team, we are excited and looking forward to the second half of the season,” Litchfield said. “We are continuing to work hard and build momentum.”
Knight’s Marie Llosa won two 6-1 sets at No. 3 singles, while Kalkidan Samuel won a 7-5 set and Caroline Given picked up a 6-0 win.
Quartz Hill plays Eastside at Antelope Valley High School on Tuesday, while Knight (2-5 GL) plays Lancaster at AVC.
Lancaster 17, Littlerock 1
LANCASTER — The Littlerock girls tennis team fielded just four players against Lancaster at Antelope Valley College in a Golden League match on Thursday.
The Eagles benefitted from nine forfeits and went on to defeat the Lobos 17-1 to start the second round of league play.
Littlerock’s No. 1 singles player Ashley Arigabi won her team’s lone point with a 6-2 victory.
All three of the Eagles’ singles players played two sets and had one forfeit win each. Precious Olowosagba won two 6-1 sets at No. 1 singles for the Eagles (5-2 GL), while No. 2 Belen Rodriguez won 6-3, 6-1 and Ashley Kwak won a 6-1 set.
All three of Lancaster’s doubles teams played one set and benefitted from two forfeit wins. The No. 1 team of Katie Secaida and Emily Lopez won 6-0, while No. 2 Lucia Perez and Stephanie Lara picked up a 6-1 victory and No. 3 Ari Avina and Andrea Quintanar posted a 6-3 win.
Lancaster plays Knight at AVC on Tuesday, while Littlerock plays at Palmdale.
