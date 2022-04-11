DC runners post best times of season

IRVINE — The Desert Christian track team took a contingency of nine athletes to the Irvine Distance Carnival on Saturday and four athletes came home with medals.
Competing for the boys were senior Brent Roetcisoender, junior Justin Baker and sophomores Jacob DeVore, Caden Ficke, Asher Saltzman and Ethan Wupperfeld.
Roetcisoender ran a season-best time of 9 minutes, 55.59 seconds in the open 3,200-meter run, placing eighth overall in the field of 77 athletes. Along with Roetcisoender in the 3200, DeVore ran a personal-best 11:50.44 and Baker also achieved a personal-best (12:39.89).
Ficke ran a personal-best 2:21.95 in the 800-meter run, capturing the silver medal in his heat. Ficke also won a gold medal in his 400-meter heat with a time of 59.04.
Saltzman ran a personal-best 1:05.89 in his 400, and Wupperfeld, who normally throws the discus and shot put, ran a 1:14.78 in his first ever 400-meter run.
Three girls competed for Desert Christian with junior Emily Caddick running a season-best 2:42.42 in the 800-meter run, and 1:12.13 in the 400-meter run. Caddick won silver in her heat of the 800.
Freshman Natalie Mathis ran the 400 for the first time this season and captured silver in her heat with a time of 1:15.46. Junior Audrey Weathers ran a season-best 1:17.91 in the 400.
“The Irvine Distance Carnival is a fun meet that we do every year,” Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey said. “It gives the distance runners an opportunity to compete on a terrific track and it energizes some of the sprinters to get a 400-meter run in as well.
“Everyone that competed achieved a personal- or season-best time. It was a fun day.”
