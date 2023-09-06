 Skip to main content
Cross Country | Desert Christian at 2 Mile Madness

DC runners all bring home medals

Desert Christian cross country

Contributed photo

The Desert Christian cross country team members pose with their medals won at the 2 Mile Madness on Saturday at Woodcrest Christian High School.

RIVERSIDE — The Desert Christian cross country team competed at the 2 Mile Madness at Woodcrest Christian High School on Saturday and, for the first time in school history, every person on the team won a medal.

The boys team completely dominated the 12-team competition, winning at least the top two spots in every race, and with all races combined, the Knights took the top seven spots for the day.

