DC runners all bring home medals

RIVERSIDE — The Desert Christian cross country team competed at the 2 Mile Madness at Woodcrest Christian High School on Saturday and, for the first time in school history, every person on the team won a medal.
The boys team completely dominated the 12-team competition, winning at least the top two spots in every race, and with all races combined, the Knights took the top seven spots for the day.
The team was led by senior Caden Ficke with a time of 11 minutes, 43.72 seconds, and sophomore Chase Metter in 11:43.95. Senior Bradley Medina was right behind them with a time of 11:45.02.
Freshman Josiah Schroeder won his race and was fourth fastest for Desert Christian on the day with a time of 11:54.32. Senior Jacob Devore rounded out the scoring five with a time of 12:00.48.
The varsity seven for the day were rounded out with senior Jay Schroeder in 12:13.76 and sophomore Adam Goodale in 12:13.82.
Also breaking 13 minutes for Desert Christian were sophomore Robert Marquez (12:30.07), senior Ethan Wupperfeld (12:30.87), junior Kai Desko (12:50.58) and junior Jacob Baker (12:55.72).
Freshman Elias Schroeder ran a 14:59.52 for 2 miles in his first high school cross country race. Senior Asher Saltzman was 15:23.66 and sophomore Jeremiah Dillon ran 17:12.69 to get his feet wet in high school cross country.
The girls had a sensational day as well led by sophomore Ella Dluzak, who ran a 13:44.53 for the third fastest girl from all teams combined on Saturday.
Freshman Abigail Billingsley was next for Desert Christian, starting her high school career with a nice 15:42.76. Third-best for Desert Christian was sophomore Ava Armstrong in 16:02.04. Junior Charlotte Vermeiren was right there with them with a time of 16:06.73 to finish second in her race.
The final scorer for the Lady Knights was sophomore Angelina Saltzman in 17:52.51.
Teammates Alisha Lamoreaux (19:05.71), Hannah Lee (19:18.43) and Aubrey Mendoza (19:54.22) rounded out the girls team, and all had a good day as well.
“I could not be more pleased with the team,” Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey said. “(We) had several first year runners, and kicking things off with a 2 mile gave them confidence, it’s 3 miles from here on out.”
The Knights open Heritage League meets on Sept. 14 at Pelona Vista Park.
