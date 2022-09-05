DC competes well at McFarland Invite

MCFARLAND — The Desert Christian High School cross country team kicked off its season at the McFarland Invitational on Saturday.
In attendance at the meet were McFarland legendary coach Jim White, and most of the team, including top runner Thomas Valles, from the 1987 State Champion team, which was the subject of the 2015 Disney movie “McFarland.”
“It was a fun day for the team,” Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey said. “We watched the movie ‘McFarland’ at our annual summer trip to Mammoth Lakes last week, and for the kids to meet the people who were the subject of that movie was exciting for them.”
With the exception of freshman phenom Mehari Winheim, Visokey opted to run all of the upperclassman in varsity and the remainder in frosh/soph. On the day of the meet, the course was shortened to 2.62 miles from the scheduled 3-mile course.
The Knights’ top male athlete was Winheim, who placed third overall and first in the small schools varsity race with a time of 13 minutes, 36.78 seconds. The next three in the varsity race for the Knights were junior Caden Ficke (17th, 16:00.11), followed by junior Jacob DeVore (19th, 16:05.64) and senior Justin Baker (24th, 17:09.25). The fifth fastest Desert Christian runner on the day was sophomore Kai Desko, who clocked a 17:46.30 in the frosh/soph race.
Desert Christian’s top seven runners for the girls are all freshmen and sophomores, so Visokey opted to run them in the frosh/soph race only.
Freshman Ella Dluzak led the charge, finishing second overall and first in the small school division with a time of 18:41.98. Next was freshman Ava Armstrong in fourth place (22:57.18), followed by freshman Angelina Saltzman in seventh (24:06.54), sophomore Hannah Lee in 14th (25:54.93) and sophomore Aubrey Mendoza in 16th (28:18.11).
“I am very excited to see the youngest team I have ever coached perform so well,” Visokey said. “It was nice to see freshman Mehari Winheim finish third overall for the entire meet. Only two senior athletes finished ahead of him. He will be a star in this sport.
“Freshman Ella Dluzak looked sensational for the girls and is on the rise, and I know there are others. It will be an exciting season to coach.”
Desert Christian next competes at the first Heritage League meet on Sept. 15 at Vasquez High School.
