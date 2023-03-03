DC boys volleyball sweeps past Vasquez

ACTON — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team won a Heritage League match in straight sets at Vasquez High on Thursday, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14.
The Knights (3-0, 2-0) were led by senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt, who finished with 19 kills, four aces and 19 serves.
Desert Christian sophomore setter Colt Schmidt had four kills, two blocks, 33 assists and six aces, senior outside Sean Worrell had six kills and one ace, junior middle Zachary Bell finished with three kills, two aces and 11 serves, CJ Chewning added four kills and one block, junior libero Josiah Concepcion finished with six digs, two assists and one ace and sophomore opposite Josiah Barragan added three kills.
Desert Christian will host Trinity Classical in a league match on Monday at 5 p.m.
Baseball
Cal City 14, AV High 6
LANCASTER — The California City baseball team defeated Antelope Valley 14-6 in a non-league game on Thursday at AV High.
Blake Moore went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Ravens (3-1), while Joshua Baiza was 2-for-2 with three walks and three RBIs.
Cal City’s Jack Moore picked up the win on the mound, allowing five unearned runs in three innings.
Freshman pitcher Dakoda Cusmit had his first high school appearance for the Ravens and closed out the final 2.1 innings.
“He did really well,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “I was really happy with how he pitched.”
The Ravens play at Mira Monte today in Bakersfield, while the Antelopes (0-2) open Golden League play on Wednesday at Littlerock.
College Softball
AVC 15, LA Valley 1 (5)
VALLEY GLEN — The Antelope Valley College softball team defeated LA Valley College 15-1 in a five-inning conference game at LA Valley on Thursday.
The Marauders (7-7, 2-1) outhit the Monarchs (2-14, 0-3) 12-5 and took advantage of four LA Valley errors, while AVC played an error-free game.
Five AVC batters drove in at least two runs, with second baseman Alanna Hernandez leading the Marauders with three RBIs, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored, a double and a home run.
Cadence Crampton, Annalise Wagner, Victoria Alcantar and Maeyll Grimes all drove in two runs apiece for the Marauders.
Alcantar also homered for AVC and Emily Centeno and Grimes both doubled.
AVC jumped out with four runs in the top of the first and added six in the second inning to take a 10-1 lead.
Wagner threw two innings in the start, improving to 4-2, while giving up one run on two hits.
Emmeliz Sera threw two shutout innings of relief and Madison Reiser threw one inning in relief.
“The girls played very well,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “They were excited to get back to playing after a week off due to weather.”
AVC hosts a non conference doubleheader today against Moorpark, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Women’s College Tennis
AVC 7, Santa Monica 2
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team defeated Santa Monica 7-2 to start the second round of Western State Conference play on Thursday at AVC.
“We played very well up and down the lineup and continued to show our ability to fight back,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
Naia Smithley was down 5-2 in her first set at No. 2 singles for the Marauders, but won five straight games to win 7-5 and followed that with a 6-2 victory in the second set.
AVC No. 3 singles player Nicole Padilla earned her first conference victory with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win, while Julie Tejeda won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles, No. 5 Ari Avina posted a 6-2, 6-1 victory and Katie Secaida cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Tejeda and Padilla teamed up at No. 2 doubles for an 8-0 victory and Avina and Emily Lopez picked up an 8-1 victory at No. 3 doubles.
Webb said the young team is starting to get a feel for college tennis now that the team is entering the second half of conference play.
“We’re adapting well to college tennis,” he said.
The win surpassed the Marauders total wins from last season as they are now 5-5 overall and 3-4 in conference play.
AVC plays at College of the Sequoias at noon on Saturday in a non-conference match.
Swimming
B: Quartz Hill 129, Highland 43
G: Quartz Hill 125, Highland 40
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill swim team dominated its Golden League opener against Highland on Wednesday at Marie Kerr Pool.
The Quartz Hill girls won every event to win 125-40 and the Quartz Hill boys won 129-43, winning all but one event, as Quartz Hill’s Conner Alvarez was disqualified for a false start.
The Royals improved to 2-0 overall, but no CIF times were awarded because there is no fully automated timing system with touchpads for the Golden League meets.
Quartz Hill’s Bethany Burga won the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.88) and the 100 free (59.58), Isabelle Drossel won the 50 free (27.09) and the 100 backstroke (1:12.03) and Asia Finn won the 200 individual medley (2:47.31) and the 100 breaststroke (1:21.96).
Xander Martin and AJ Petho both won two events apiece for the Quartz Hill boys. Martin won the 200 IM (2:19.47) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.45) and Petho won the 50 free (25.44) and the 100 free (56.34).
Quartz Hill will face Palmdale on Thursday in a league meet at DryTown Pool, starting at 3:30 p.m.
