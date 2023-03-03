 Skip to main content
High School and College Sports Roundup

DC boys volleyball sweeps past Vasquez

ACTON — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team won a Heritage League match in straight sets at Vasquez High on Thursday, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14.

The Knights (3-0, 2-0) were led by senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt, who finished with 19 kills, four aces and 19 serves.

