ACTON — The Vasquez girls and Desert Christian boys cross country teams finished the regular season with wins in the last Heritage League meet before the finals on Thursday at Vasquez High School.
The two teams have won every league meet this season.
The Mustangs had four runners finish in the top 10 to score a low of 26. Marie Pape led the way in second place, recording a time of 23 minutes, 12 seconds. Haley Rudd followed close behind in 23:37 (third), while Leilani McLaws was fourth (23:41). Isabella Galvez took sixth (24:49), Emily Hounanian finished 12th (27:05) and Marina Costan took 17th (32:12).
Desert Christian junior Emily Caddick won the girls race with a time of 21:50, more than a minute ahead of Pape. She has won every race she has been able to compete in as she has dealt with an injury throughout the season.
Desert Christian finished third overall with 50 points, just three behind Trinity Classical Academy (47) in second.
Madison Helton took eighth overall (25:48) for the Knights, while Kassandra Saavedra was 11th (26:42), Carmen Howlett finished 15th (30:48) and Abigail Kepke rounded out the scoring in 21st (39:58).
Palmdale Aerospace Academy fielded just three runners in the girls race and all three finished in the top 20.
Natalie Sibrian finished ninth overall (26:25) for the Griffins, while Elsa Sotelo took 13th (29:30) and Valeria Hernandez was 18th (33:08).
Desert Christian’s Brent Roetcisoender has won every boys league meet this season and Thursday was no different. He finished with a time of 16:51, almost two minutes ahead of teammate Charles Weathers, who clocked in at 18:31 for second place.
The Knights had five runners place in the top 10 for a team score of 24.
Desert Christian’s Caden Ficke finished sixth in 18:56, just milliseconds behind Vasquez’s Dillion Anderson, who also ran in 18:56 but was listed at fifth overall.
Jacob DeVore was right behind teammate Ficke in seventh (19:11), while Peyton Heflebower was eighth (19:28). Justin Baker finished 19th overall (21:23) for the Knights and Kai Desko was 20th (21:47).
Trinity Classical Academy was second overall with 49 points, while Palmdale Aerospace finished third (74) and Vasquez was fourth (79).
Palmdale Aerospace freshman Brandon Acuna led his team with a ninth-place finish (19:33), followed closely by teammates Jonathan Maldonado (19:35, 10th) and Aberto Carrillo (19:42, 11th).
Alex Javier took 22nd overall (21:48) for the Griffins, while Ricky Montano was 24th (22:11), Kevin Aviles finished in 29th (23:42) and Leo Valdez was 32nd (24:58).
Vasquez’s Diego Galvez was 12th overall (19:42), while Nicholas Costan took 16th (21:04), Jacob Thomas was 23rd (22:06) and Andrew McLaws finished 25th (22:14).
The Heritage League Finals will take place at Pelona Vista Park on Oct. 27.
Girls Volleyball
Rosamond 3, Kern Valley 0
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team defeated Kern Valley 25-14, 25-11, 25-18 in a High Desert League match on Thursday.
Amber Jordan led the Roadrunners’ offense with 10 kills and seven aces, while Kylee Eubanks-Hemme recorded six kills and four aces and Kaedance Collette added four kills and an ace. All three players had a stuff block each.
Madison Moore also recorded four kills for Rosamond, while Alexy Finch picked up 14 digs and 12 serve-receive passes.
“Tonight was definitely a team win,” Rosamond coach Rebecca Eubanks said. “All of the girls were able to contribute and each girl had a huge part in this win. Our team is really coming together which makes us excited for the playoffs.”
The Roadrunners take on Desert at Boron High School on Tuesday before finishing the season at Mammoth on Thursday.
The CIF-Central Section playoffs begin on Oct. 26.
Bishop 3, California City 0
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team lost to Bishop 25-10, 25-7, 25-17 in a High Desert League match on Thursday.
“We gave up a ton of runs tonight,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “In the second set, we let them put 15 on us in one rotation.”
Moore said those types of runs makes the game seem less competitive than it really was.
“We’re far more competitive than we were a couple of months ago,” he said.
Marai Guinyard recorded 13 digs and received 24 serves successfully for the Ravens (3-17, 3-8 HDL).
“Her defense and passing was amazing tonight,” Moore said. “When everything around her was not going well, she really did a good job keeping us competitive and keeping the ball alive.”
Cal City plays Kern Valley at home on Tuesday before finishing up the regular season at Boron next Thursday.
