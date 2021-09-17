DC boys, Vasquez girls win league meets

PALMDALE — The Desert Christian boys and Vasquez girls won the Heritage League cross country opener at Pelona Vista Park on Thursday.
The Knights placed five boys in the top 10 with senior Brent Roercisoender winning the race in 17 minutes and 21 seconds.
Desert Christian junior Charles Weathers finished third (19:10) behind a Trinity Classical Academy runner, while Caden Ficke was fifth (19:40), Jacob DeVore finished sixth (19:50) and Peyton Heflebower was 10th (21:03).
Vasquez’s Dillon Anderson took fourth (19:33) to lead his team to a second-place finish and teammate Diego Galvez came in seventh (20:20).
Brandon Acuna led The Palmdale Aerospace Academy to a fourth-place finish as he ended up in 14th place (22:15).
The Vasquez girls had four top-10 finishers, taking third through fifth. Haley Rudd (26:08) finished third and was followed by teammates Leilani McLaws (26:15) and Isabella Galvez (27:10). The Mustangs’ Emily Hounanian finished eighth (27:49).
Desert Christian’s Kassandra Saavedra (27:24) and Madison Helton (27:34) finished in sixth and seventh, respectively.
Natalie Sibrian led the way for Palmdale Aerospace with an 11th-place finish (29:35).
The next Heritage Christian meet will be at Vasquez next Thursday.
Golden League Cross Country
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys and girls cross country teams opened Golden League competition with wins at Pelona Vista Park on Wednesday.
Highland finished in second in both races, the Eastside girls were third and the Littlerock boys were third.
The Bulldogs earned the top two spots in the boys race as Matthew Donis won the event with a time of 16 minutes, 36.48 seconds and Caesar Cuevas was close behind at 16:38.23.
Littlerock’s Logan Mendez took third (16:54.32) and was followed by five Royals — Edgar Hebmann (17:03.75), Tony Ruiz (17:16.22), Malik Alexander (17:16.48), Kai Smithley (17:16.85) and Eric Amaya (17:25.13).
Richard Rose led Lancaster to a 13th-place finish (18:42.90), while Jesus Flores was tops for Eastside at 19th (20:05.88), Cristian Vasquez finished 24th for Palmdale (20:48.94) and Knight’s Andrew Torres took 25th (21:12.04).
The Quartz Hill girls swept the top three spots and five of the top eight, while Highland also dominated the top 10.
Brianne Smith won the race for the Royals with a time of 19:45.84 and was followed by teammates Riley Briones (20:56.17) and Brenna Butler (21:20.74).
Highland’s Wynter Wilson finished fifth (21:54.57) in front of teammate McKenna Grace (21:45.57).
Quartz Hill’s Emma Gocha took sixth (21:58.14), while Eastside’s Rose Anguiano finished seventh (22:10.70), Quartz Hill’s Andelin Briggs was eighth (22:11.19) and Highland’s April Navas (22:17.53) and Vanessa Pena (22:35.70) rounded out the top 10.
Audrey Ocampo led the way for Littlerock with a 20th place finish (27:40.04), Knight’s Maven Villagracia took 21st (27:46.99) and Palmdale’s Karina Garcia finished 23rd (28:34.11).
Girls Volleyball
Highland 3, Eastside 1
PALMDALE — The Eastside girls volleyball team fell to Highland in four sets, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19, on Thursday night.
Despite the loss, Lions coach Steve Miller was proud of his middle blocker Hannah Allanson and opposite hitter Neveah Alexander for the way they blocked against the Bulldogs.
“The team fell short, but watch out for the brick wall of the underclassmen junior Neveah Alexander and freshman Hannah Allanson,” Miller said.
The Lions are now 3-4 overall and an even 3-3 in Golden League play. They finish the first round of league play at Knight on Tuesday.
Highland is now 9-9 overall and 4-2 in Golden League play after a big win against Quartz Hill on Tuesday. The finish out the first round of league play at Palmdale on Tuesday.
Rosamond 3, Boron 2
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team defeated Boron in five sets on Thursday at Rosamond High School.
The Roadrunners won the High Desert League match 25-20, 25-10, 22-25, 24-26, 15-10.
Rosamond is 7-4 overall and 3-0 in league.
Amber Jordan led Rosamond with a season high 19 kills, to go with six serving aces and three stuff blocks.
“Amber’s kills at just the right moment helped the Runners turn the game momentum their way,” Rosamond coach Rebecca Eubanks said.
Rosamond freshman Kiley Perez made her varsity debut with eight kills and three aces. Madison Moore, who moved to middle blocker this game due to a teammate’s injury, added eight kills and three stuff blocks.
Rosamond outside hitter Kylee Eubanks-Hemme contributed seven kills, three aces, two stuff blocks and 15 digs, libero Alexy Finch had 21 digs and Aris Vargas also had some important plays, with five aces and seven digs.
“It was definitely a team win and I’m very proud of the girls for not only playing in different positions on the court, but for fighting until the end and pulling out the win,” Rebecca Eubanks said.
Rosamond plays in the Cal City Tournament this weekend.
Girls Tennis
Lancaster 14, Knight 4
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team won its second straight Golden League match with a 14-4 victory over Knight on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
The Eagles (2-0 GL) swept all nine doubles sets, led by a 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 sweep from the No. 1 team of Kaelin Vasquez and Emily Lopez.
No. 2 Lucia Perez and Precious Olowosagba picked up a 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 sweep, and No. 3 Arianett Avina and Stephanie Lara won two sets, 7-5, 6-0, and were up 4-1 in their third set when their opponents defaulted the match.
Genesis Vasquez won two singles sets, 6-0, 6-2, for Lancaster, while Lucy Chaney also had two wins, 6-0, 6-1, and Katie Secaida won a 6-0 set.
Marie Llosa again won all three of her sets, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0, for the Hawks (0-2 GL) after sweeping Quartz Hill’s singles on Tuesday.
Kalkidon Samuel also recorded a 6-3 win in singles for Knight.
Quartz Hill 18, Eastside 0
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team won its second Golden League match with an 18-0 sweep of visiting Eastside on Thursday.
Kate McPherson won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Royals (2-0 GL), followed by sweeps from No. 2 Lericzel Brillantes, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1, and No. 3 Chela Nilo, 6-0, 6-0, 6-3.
Quartz Hill’s Skylar Antoniewicz and Elizabeth Lewelling won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, while No. 2 Jocelyn Ortega and Emilie Heckenliable picked up a 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
Katie Lindsay and Keiley Duran teamed up for two wins, 6-0, 7-5, at No. 3 doubles before substitutes Davina Balemagna and Aleena Smith came in for a 6-1 win.
“The girls have played a lot of tennis this week and had to compete today in dry and extremely windy conditions,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said. “Looking forward to some down time and catching up with school work before a full week next week, including our tournament we host next Saturday.”
Girls Golf
Golden League
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls golf team was the only full team in a Golden League match against Knight, Littlerock and Palmdale on Thursday at Antelope Valley Country Club.
The Royals shot 213 and were led by Kylie Warner’s 39. Taylor Waters followed with a 41, while Samantha Redifer shot 43, Sabrina Redifer came away with a 44 and Terry Muller had a 46
Littlerock’s Alayna Sweitzer finished with a 49 as her school’s lone competitor.
Palmdale’s Grace Wiggins finished with a 65, while teammate Adamarie Quintanilla shot 71.
Knight was led by Addie Johnson’s 65, while Cathy Ugale shot 67 and Valeria Alvelo added a 72.
